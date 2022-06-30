Over the last two years, the pandemic and wildfire danger limited or canceled Independence Day celebrations throughout southwest Montana. This year, towns across the region are bringing back a wide range of festivities to honor the date.
Most of the Fourth of July events are happening outside of Bozeman in towns dotted throughout Gallatin, Park and Madison counties. Here are some of the main events:
Livingston: Montana’s oldest and largest Fourth of July parade celebration is returning to Livingston on Saturday, courtesy of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and the Great Northern Metal Company.
The 96th annual Livingston Roundup Parade, which typically draws 10,000 to 12,000 people, will take off at the intersection of 2nd Street and Geyser Street at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The floats will head north, wind around the downtown area, then taper off at Main Street.
Leslie Feigel with the Livingston Area Chamber and Visitor Center said the chamber wants visitors to know that stores, restaurants and bars in Livingston, Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business, she said.
In June, the Yellowstone River rose to record levels, causing severe floods and significant property damage across Park County. So many residents are dealing with so much loss, and Feigel said she hopes the festivities will give people a few hours to relax and smile.
Alongside the parade, the Livingston Roundup Rodeo will return on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Park County Fairgrounds. The rodeo starts nightly at 8 p.m. and is followed by fireworks after dark.
Tickets to the rodeo itself are sold out, but people can still watch the Livingston Slack for free at 3 p.m. on Friday. Visitors can also stop by the Depot Rotary Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to see the Livingston Depot Center’s 34th annual Festival of the Arts. Entry is free.
Ennis: Rivaling the size and splendor of the Livingston Roundup Rodeo and parade, Ennis is hosting its annual rodeo and parade over the Fourth of July weekend.
The NRA Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ennis Rodeo Grounds, both on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost $10 for children and $15 for adults. They are available online or at the Ennis Pharmacy, and they had not sold out as of Thursday morning.
In addition to the rodeo, visitors can attend Ennis’ 86th annual Fourth of July Parade, which sets out along Main Street at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Ennis Chamber of Commerce board member Erika Pitman said Miss Montana USA is participating in the parade this year, and organizers are expecting a total of about 65 floats. Vocalist Tessy Lou Williams of Pony will sing the national anthem.
Also on July Fourth, people can go to Ennis to enjoy an antique car show at the Sportsman’s Lodge Lawn, an Ennis Lions Club BBQ at Peter T’s Park and a veterans’ memorial ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Once the festivities in Ennis die down, Virginia City is planning to host its annual fireworks show on Monday evening. The show usually starts at dusk, around 10 or 10:30 p.m., said Erin Leonard, executive director of the Virginia City Chamber of Commerce.
Leonard said spectators should try to get into the town earlier rather than later so they can find a place to park. Lots of businesses in Virginia City will be open as the fireworks go off, and the people are accepting donations for the local fire department at the end of town.
Big Sky/West Yellowstone: The town of Big Sky canceled its fireworks show this year due to the risk of wildfires, but people can still check out a free musical performance by The Tiny Band at the Big Sky Town Center’s Len Hill Park on Monday.
The park opens at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Food trucks and restaurants are stationed nearby, and kids can enjoy face painting and arts and crafts.
About an hour south of Big Sky, several community events are taking place in West Yellowstone on Monday. They include an ice cream social at the airport at noon and a farmers market at the Museum of the Yellowstone Lawn at 1 p.m.
West Yellowstone’s Fourth of July parade starts at 6 .m., and people can enjoy musical performances by Tessy Lou Williams and The Powell Brothers at 7 p.m.
The Wild West Rodeo will take place at the Rodeo Grounds west of town at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will start at 10:15 p.m.