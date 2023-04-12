Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has re-opened all roads that were impacted by flooding late Tuesday afternoon and evening, county officials said around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A stretch of Camp Creek Road, which runs near Amsterdam and Churchill, was closed briefly Tuesday afternoon after water from Camp Creek started flooding on the roadway around 3 p.m. The washed out stretch spanned between Prairie Road and Amsterdam Road, and around Dyk Road. 

A mile-long stretch of Axtell Anceny road was also impacted Tuesday night after water breached several sections of the Highline Canal. Officials went to help deter the water path from private property around 6 p.m.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

