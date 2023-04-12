The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has re-opened all roads that were impacted by flooding late Tuesday afternoon and evening, county officials said around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A stretch of Camp Creek Road, which runs near Amsterdam and Churchill, was closed briefly Tuesday afternoon after water from Camp Creek started flooding on the roadway around 3 p.m. The washed out stretch spanned between Prairie Road and Amsterdam Road, and around Dyk Road.
A mile-long stretch of Axtell Anceny road was also impacted Tuesday night after water breached several sections of the Highline Canal. Officials went to help deter the water path from private property around 6 p.m.
The canal breached in at least five places between McReynolds Road and High Flat Road, said Gallatin Gateway fire chief Jeremiah Hiller.
Water from the canal did breach a home that will now have to deal with minor water damage, Hiller said. A handful of ranchers on the canal last night also had to move cattle to higher ground.
Dry Creek Road, about 13 miles north of Belgrade, also saw water breach the roadway Tuesday evening, where the road intersects with West Dry Creek. Officials reported flooding on the intersections of Tyson Road, Hamilton Road and Biggs Haugland Road.
There were no immediate impacts to any county bridges or infrastructure, Gallatin County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said on Wednesday morning.
Water threatened two bridges that crossed Dry Creek Tuesday evening but neither bridge was lost, Bermes said.
Near Amsterdam, water was moving toward some houses but it was too soon to tell the extent of structure damage, she said.
All the roads were closed briefly Tuesday night but have since re-opened and started to dry out.
"Conditions can change quickly, though," Bermes said. "So anytime you encounter water over a roadway, be extremely cautious, choose a different route, and alert the road department."
Officials need to wait for drier conditions to do patch work on some roads and deal with erosion impacts from the water.
The window for more flooding issues is probably closed for a few days as cooler temperatures hit the valley, Gallatin County Emergency Management Director Patrick Lonergan said.
In Park County, the Shields River Road bridge over Flathead Creek, and the stretch of Fiddle Creek Road from U.S. 89 to East Shields River Road were closed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials didn’t know yet when they would re-open.
Potter Creek Bridge is open as an alternative route, with a five ton weight restriction.
On Tuesday evening, the Shields River crested at 5-and-a-half-feet — criteria for a minor flood stage, said Park County Emergency Management Director Greg Coleman.
The river, which peaked just after midnight on Wednesday, had water levels higher than the National Weather Service predicted for the day, Coleman said.
Waters were starting to recede and dry out, but it’s too soon to tell if the water had damaged any infrastructure, Coleman said Wednesday morning.
In Madison County, no roads were officially closed as of early Wednesday afternoon, but still saw impacts from melted snow, according to the county’s emergency management spokesperson Jennifer Martens.
On Monday afternoon, water washed out a section of U.S. 287 near Palisades, and a private road in the Centennial Valley near Ennis was badly damaged from pooling water, Martens said.
The road through Twin Bridges also faced some water damage and eventually needs repairs to address erosion, she added.
The water was receding by Wednesday morning and damaged roads were starting to dry out, Martens said. Once conditions are drier, the county will address potholes and erosion impacts.
