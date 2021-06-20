The Forest Service reopened sourdough and its connector trails Sunday after a bear bit a camper at Mystic Lake on Saturday.
The victim’s injuries prevented them from making the trip down, but they flagged down a neary runner who quickly made it into an area with cell service and called 911, according to a news release. LifeFlight personnel located the person near Mystic Lake. Emegency responders treated the person on site. A helicopter crewer later airlifted the person to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
The injuries were not life threatening.
Sourdough and nearby trailers including Moser Cutoff, South Fork Bozeman Creek, New World Gulch and Wall were temporarily closed on Saturday and all reopened Sunday.
Improperly stored food likely attracted bears to the area just before the attack, the second such incident in the Bozeman area on a week. A bear incident was also reported Thursday at Battle Ridge Campground in the Bridger Range "with a bear receiving a food reward," according to the Forest Service.
Forest Service personnel and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigated both incidents.
The Forest Service said in a press release that it is important to store food properly when camping. Bears are attracted to deodorant, bug spray, food, toiletries, pet food and “really anything that has a smell to it,” according to the Forest Service.
