top story 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now The Post 14 Honor Guard attends a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Frank Harriman, the Post 14 adjutant and a U.S. Air Force veteran, puts his hand over his heart during a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Chaplain Randy Jones prepares to speak at a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now American Legion Post 14 Commander Len Albright speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A crowd gathers to honor Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Snow falls on a Vietnam War memorial on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bugler Melissa Smith plays in the Post 14 Honor Guard on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Post 14 Honor Guard attends a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Post 14 Honor Guard attends a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Being a veteran is an earned distinction.The message of this year’s Veterans’ Day celebration at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman was that regardless of the path taken to get there, all veterans earned that title.The event was hosted by the American Legion and was attended by more than three dozen people, civilian and veteran alike, who braved below freezing temperatures and falling snow. Many huddled under trees at the base of the Vietnam War Memorial in Bozeman. There was a seven gun salute, where the crack of rifles rang off three volleys into the snowy sky. When the ringing of the rifle fire dissipated, the tinny, somber sound of “Taps” — springing from Melissa Smith’s bugle — crept its way through the cemetery.Len Albright, zone commander of Bozeman’s American Legion, led the proceedings. He gave a speech, backed by the snow-capped black stone of the Vietnam War Memorial wall, that touched on the sacrifices that men and women of the armed forces make when signing up to serve, like the joys of mail call, and the sadness of missing events back home.Veterans carry a heavy burden when they come home, sometimes physical, sometimes psychological. But they also share a bond that Albright said few ever experience, one that goes beyond the branches of service they signed up for.“Being a veteran is something that had to be earned, and could never be taken away,” Albright said. “It has no monetary value, but at the same time it is a priceless gift.”The day had already been in full motion by the time the event at Sunset Hills Cemetery began. At 6 a.m. members of the American Legion placed 90 American flags along Main Street in Bozeman, leading all the way to the cemetery gates. And at Belgrade High School, Sen. Steve Daines gave a speech for the school’s Veterans Day Celebration.“Today is a day to honor and recognize those who served our nation,” Daines said in a news release. “Today is a day to honor and recognize the brave men and women who put country over self. We are and will always be the land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to our Montana veterans.”Though a flyover by local pilots was again canceled because of snow, familiar components of the annual ceremony were present. Randy Jones, chaplain for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, opened the event with a speech and brief prayer.He spoke of Montana’s distinction as having the second-highest population of veterans in the country. Just over 87,000, or 10.3% of the state’s population, have served in a branch of the military, according to a 2019 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Alaska had the highest, with 10.7%, bearing the veteran distinction.“The fact that we ranked second among all 50 states speaks volumes about our commitment to this nation,” Jones said.The chaplain also recited a poem by Joanna Fuchs, called “We Owe Them a Lot.” That poem’s theme of remembering those who served, and never forgetting the sacrifice of veterans, carried into his opening prayer.At the close of Albright’s speech, he said he would begin his journey as a member of the U.S. military, which started when he was 19, all over again.“But most importantly, stand tall and proud, for you have earned the right to be called a veteran,” Albright said. “I’m a veteran, and I would do it all over again, and again.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman American Legion Veteran Randy Jones Military Len Albright Cemetery Veterans Day Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 5 min ago Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall 50 min ago Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 1 hr ago News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll 2 hrs ago City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman 2 hrs ago News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Nov 11, 2021 What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll Posted: 4:30 p.m. Thursday snowstorm created 'whiteout conditions'; officials responded to multiple crashes in Bozeman Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Editorial: Veterans deserve our thanks Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, November 7, 2021 Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 5 min ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 1 hr ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 1 hr ago Montana State cross-country men seventh, women 14th at Mountain Region Championships 2 hrs ago