A small handful of people drew cartoon characters, outdoor scenes and doodles of all kinds on the sidewalks of Main Street Tuesday morning at Chalk on the Walk, the kickoff event for the partially postponed Sweet Pea Festival.
Similar to years past, chalk artist Bill Spiess was at work on a piece of art in front of U.S. Bank on Main Street, and occasionally people passing by stopped to watch him draw. But unlike past years, most attendees wore masks or were spaced apart on the sidewalk.
"One of our favorite things about Bozeman is Sweet Pea Festival," said Karla Vandersloot, who brought her daughters to participate in Chalk on the Walk. "It's nice that they can still do some things."
Sienna Vandersloot, 10, and Iris Vandersloot, 7, were both hard at work drawing on the sidewalk around 10:30 a.m., not too far from where Speiss was working.
Sienna was working on a drawing of a sunset and deciding whether or not to write a poem next to it.
Iris, 7, had a few different chalk drawings in the works, some inspired by a recent camping trip.
"I drew two flowers, and I made a nightfall with a nice little sky and a trail and mountain, and a sunset," she said, pointing out each drawing as she described it.
Chalk on the Walk is one of several Sweet Pea Festival events that are still happening this summer, even though the main festival, which draws thousands, isn't happening this year. Also still on is the juried art show, which is up at ERA Landmark on Main Street until Aug. 14.
The Sweet Pea flower show will happen at Jacob's Crossing on Friday and Saturday. Drive-through tater pigs will also be available in Lindley Park on Friday and Saturday.
While the traditional Sweet Pea parade won't be happening as it has in years past, a cruise and flower parade is scheduled in its place on Saturday. Attendees are invited to decorate cars or bikes with flowers and take a few laps on Main Street between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Sweet Pea Festival and SLAM, the free local music and art festival that normally happens on the same weekend as Sweet Pea, have also teamed up to host the Sweet Slam Tour D'Arte and Auction, a pop-up art event at various locations and a virtual component, set to take place on Saturday.
