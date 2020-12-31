Clouds of white drifted from snow guns onto a Nordic ski track at the Sunset Hills trails north of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The icy flecks caked the Bridger Ski Foundation’s new snow-making equipment.
Conditions on Wednesday morning were ideal for making snow, according to Evan Weiss, BSF’s executive director. Temperatures hovered at around 20 degrees. To manufacture snow, air temperatures must be below 28 degrees and humidity must be low.
Volunteer Steve Patterson and Marcus Engler, a member of BSF’s grooming staff, worked to move the equipment around the loop. By 8:15 a.m., the two were just about done.
The new equipment produces dense and icy snow, making the shoveling work harder, “but it’s better skiing,” Engler said.
BSF’s new machinery lines the Sunset Hills Trails thanks to its Sunset Hills Legacy Project — an 8-year-long campaign to upgrade snow-making operations in the area. Buying the new equipment, pump house, cisterns and other equipment cost BSF just under $1 million.
The Sunset Hills Trails and Highland Glen Nordic Ski Trails on the southeast end of town are popular among runners and hikers in the summer. When snow accumulates, a fleet of workers and volunteers break out BSF’s grooming equipment and transform the trails into snowy corduroy track.
Winter trail maintenance involves continual grooming all season long — a time-consuming and fairly expensive task. BSF raises the money to groom over 40 miles of Nordic ski trails in and around the city mainly through donations, though local grants and other sources also help.
In the past, BSF has timed its work at the Sunset Hills largely based on whether there’s enough snow on the ground, but the new equipment will make an extended winter season possible. BSF aims to keep the trails open to skiing from Thanksgiving to the end of March.
Weiss said money for the Sunset Hills project was primarily raised through donations, but local grants also helped. The project does not impact the nonprofit’s regular programs, fundraising or budget, according to BSF.
The city of Bozeman contributed $150,000 in November through Cash-In-Lieu of Parkland Funding. The city also greenlit drilling a well on the park’s southwest corner. In 2019, BSF won a $74,000 grant for the project from the state’s Tourism Grant Program. C & H Engineering, Martel Construction and Sime Construction helped do excavation work, build the pumphouse and install the underground cisterns, Weiss said.
There’s an extra $120,000 left to raise on the Sunset Hills Legacy Project, according to Weiss. The money will help cover additional costs, including building a bench and trail signs. Those who donate a certain amount to cover the remaining balance can get naming rights on the pump house, he said.
Since Engler started working with BSF around five years ago, he said he’s seen a huge growth in the popularity of cross-country skiing around the city.
Though BSF’s programs have grown by 20-25% over the past two years, demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic “ is through the roof,” Weiss said. This year, BSF can’t find enough skis for kids in their programs, as they’re largely sold out.
However, Weiss said BSF’s ultimate goal is to offer high quality skiing opportunities and to keep skiing affordable. It’s rare that a city offers free access to cross-country skiing trails, he said.
