Montana’s recent warm weather will be interrupted this weekend with a rush of cold.
The National Weather Service is predicting winter weather to return to the north central, central and southwest parts of the state beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday. A winter storm warning advises that significant snow accumulation, flash freeze conditions, gusty winds and much colder air temperatures are likely.
The weather advisory includes Gallatin and Madison counties. Bozeman could see about four inches of snow. The winter weather watch also covers the areas surrounding and in between Marias Pass, Conrad, Great Falls, Loma, Lewistown, Billings, White Sulphur Springs, Lincoln and Homestake Pass. Kings Hill Pass could see up to 10 inches.
Winter weather will be developing by 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the weather service.
Difficult travel conditions, especially on mountain passes, are expected. Roads that become wet Friday evening could be icy by the morning and areas of blowing snow could impact visibility. The weather service warns that winter conditions could also cause issues for ranchers who are calving or have other young livestock.
Snowstorms in April are normal. For example, in 1983, the Bozeman area saw a foot of snow early in the month, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Muldan.
“It's definitely not uncommon and we can get some pretty big snowstorms in April,” Muldan said.
The weather service also issued a flood advisory for the northwestern part of Blaine and Hill counties. Muldan said the weather service will be watching for flooding in higher elevations when temperatures get warmer and snow starts melting.
