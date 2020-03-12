Spring isn’t spring in Montana without a few snowstorms.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for north central Montana with whiteout conditions possible Friday and Saturday. Some areas are also expected to experience below-zero temperatures by Saturday morning and possibly even colder temperatures on Sunday morning.
Southwest Montana, including the Bozeman area, will see less severe weather than the north central part of the state and is not under a storm warning, but will likely get some snowfall and feel colder temperatures in the single digits from Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Up to a foot of snow could fall on the area between Marias Pass, Hays and Rogers Pass. Snow accumulation could exceed 1 inch per hour, according to the weather service.
Major routes that could be impacted are between Marias Pass and Harlem, Lincoln and Lewistown, Kings Hill Pass and Babb, Sweet Grass and Helena, and Havre and Lewistown. Roads will likely be slick.
Ray Greely, a meteorologist for the weather service, said north central Montana hasn’t seen this combination of an abundance of snow and below-zero temperatures since Thanksgiving. He said the conditions can be dangerous for anyone who gets stuck without shelter.
“It’s really important that people who have to travel carry (an emergency) kit in their car,” Greely said.
Greely said snowstorms are not uncommon in Montana in the spring and fall, and that it would normal to see snow in April.
The weather service warns that the conditions could be dangerous for newborn livestock.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.