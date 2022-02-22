That vehicle triggered an avalanche, which pushed Wolfe over the steep ridge and buried him under about a foot of snow below it. Wolfe was wearing and had deployed an avalanche airbag, a device intended to keep people from being buried in avalanches, and his hand was visible above the snow after he was mostly buried, according to the avalanche center.
It took the group he was with about 15 minutes to find, get to and unbury Wolfe. They attempted CPR for about an hour before Park County Search and Rescue arrived, the video said.
The Park County Coroner’s Office conducted the coroner’s investigation into the death; the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center conducted the investigation into the avalanche.
The avalanche spanned about 600 feet at the crown and was about two feet deep. It funneled into the drainages below the snow biker that triggered it.
At the time of the avalanche, the avalanche center identified avalanche danger in the area as moderate. Especially avalanche-prone are areas higher up on ridges, where the wind has blown the snow thin and made it weaker than the snow lower on the ridge.
This is the fourth avalanche-related death in the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center’s coverage area and the 10th reported avalanche-related death in the nation this season.
