ENNIS — Horses, Jeeps, side-by-sides and old-school cars carried floats filled with patriotic Madison Valley residents Tuesday during the 87th annual Fourth of July parade.
The beloved event brought thousands of people to the small town for the holiday. Children were wrapped up in blankets and people were wearing hats in the cool morning air. Despite cooler weather, plenty were still enjoying a bloody mary on the beds of pick-up trucks lining Main Street where occupants got an ideal view. Friends and neighbors said hi to each other in the crowd as tourists took in the scene.
David Jaffe, of Bozeman, and his wife, Fraulein, have come to the parade for years — though this is the first time they brought their labs, Mabel and Ruby.
Before the parade, the Jaffes were mingling on Main Street, decked out in red, white and blue western wear. They said they love how many people pile into town for the event.
“It’s a little slice of small-town Americana,” Fraulein Jaffe said.
Joel Church, of Bozeman, said he also loves how crowded the parade is. He is part of a Montana Military Vehicle Collectors group, and was in his M151 “Mutt” vehicle from the Vietnam War era. Church said the group loves bringing the restored vehicles for people to see.
“Mostly I just like watching how excited the kids get,” Church said.
The parade featured floats from Ennis-area organizations, including the Lions Club, American Legion and Madison Valley Women’s Club. Ennis youth baseball players showed off their throwing arms by launching candy into the crowd, and one group on horseback pulled candy from saddlebags to toss to expectant kids.
People cheered for the floats, caught candy and mingled with one another. At one point, a float from Willie’s Distillery featuring someone dressed as an abominable snowman shot water from toy cannons into the crowd. Much to their surprise, one group fought back bringing out their own water guns and hitting them back. A water fight ensued.
“Don’t hit me, it’s too cold,” one woman shouted from the crowd.
George Gonzalez and his wife, Cookie, made the trip from Manhattan. Gonzalez said he was hoping for more music in the parade, but he enjoyed it nonetheless.
The party wasn’t over after the parade wrapped up. Spectators stayed in their spots to watch the first traffic roll by and a band started up outside a bar.
“I think it’s great, it’s very happy,” Gonzalez said. “The environment is nice.”
