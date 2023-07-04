Let the news come to you

ENNIS — Horses, Jeeps, side-by-sides and old-school cars carried floats filled with patriotic Madison Valley residents Tuesday during the 87th annual Fourth of July parade.

The beloved event brought thousands of people to the small town for the holiday. Children were wrapped up in blankets and people were wearing hats in the cool morning air. Despite cooler weather, plenty were still enjoying a bloody mary on the beds of pick-up trucks lining Main Street where occupants got an ideal view. Friends and neighbors said hi to each other in the crowd as tourists took in the scene.

David Jaffe, of Bozeman, and his wife, Fraulein, have come to the parade for years — though this is the first time they brought their labs, Mabel and Ruby.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

