People delivered crates of cans to a truck parked at the base of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area on Saturday.
Jon Horn, operations manager for the Human Resources Development Council’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank, dumped the cans into a large cardboard bin. The bins can hold between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds of food, he said.
The donations were for the 10th annual Carve Out Hunger food drive led by Bridger Bowl and HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
The ski area offered people donating 15 cans of food or more a voucher for a $25 lift ticket or a free child day ticket. Adult day tickets at Bridger normally cost $63. Child day tickets go for $25. The voucher can be used through the rest of the 2020-2021 ski season.
Donors passing by the ticket window at Saddle Peak Lodge were directed to Chad Buckridge, events coordinator for Bridger Bowl. Buckridge handed each of them a voucher and then then placed a second slip of paper into a small box.
Someone’s name will eventually be drawn from the box. They will win a free adult season pass for the 2021-2022 ski season, according to Buckridge.
“This is an opportunity for people who don’t normally ski to ski,” he said. “Many wouldn’t otherwise be up here skiing. This gives them the opportunity to do it.”
Horn said Carve Out Hunger contributions are important because donations to the food bank tend to peak in November or December. By the time the holidays are over and early spring rolls around, donations are running out.
“It’s great timing,” Horn said. “Ultimately it’s a win-win.”
Horn said the annual drive typically brings in between 5,000 and 6,500 pounds of food. He expected there’d be fewer donations at this year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Bridger’s new online reservation system.
People who didn’t participate can still help out by dropping off donations at the food bank or at grocery stores in town, Horn said. They can also volunteer with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank or donate money on its website.
“A lot of people lost their jobs with the pandemic,” Horn said. “When 60 families are coming through the food bank a day, 6,000 pounds really adds up.”
After the pandemic-related stay-at-home order was issued last March, demand for food bank services increased. By May, it leveled off. People adjusted to the situation, Horn said.
Because of social distancing requirements, families visiting the food bank no longer choose their food. Instead, volunteers pack the food for them, Horn said.
Horn said he looks forward to a time when families can go back to picking out what food they want to eat.
Skiers Evan McKnight and Noelle Bendell participated in Saturday’s food drive. They each donated at least 15 cans.
“We wanted to donate to the food bank and help out a bit,” Bendell said. “I think we could do a lot more to make sure everyone gets fed, especially in an awkward time like this.”
Jill Holder, HRDC Food and Nutrition Director, said program leaders are grateful for their partnership with Bridger Bowl. The drive will help people who are struggling to make ends meet get groceries, she said.
“We rely on the community’s support, both during physical food drives and with monetary donations, to ensure that none of our neighbors go to bed hungry,” Holder said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.