A skier died Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the Bridger Mountains near Sacajawea Peak, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Caroline Lupori, a Bozeman resident originally from Colorado, and another woman hiked in from Fairy Lake to ski the Great One on Tuesday afternoon. Lupori fell and sustained “traumatic injuries” while skiing the run.
The woman she was skiing with called 911 and initiated CPR, but was unsuccessful because of the severity of Lupori’s injuries, according to the news release.
Search and Rescue volunteers reached the scene by helicopter. The surviving woman was assisted by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and chaplain.
