A skier died while skiing at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, according to a news release from the ski area.
The 21-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon. The Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol found the missing skier unresponsive in a tree well shortly after they were reported missing. The patrol made life-saving attempts after finding the skier but were not successful.
A tree well is the space around the base of a tree that doesn’t receive as much snow as the surrounding area because of the branches, creating a hole.
“On behalf of all of us at Bridger Bowl, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the loved one lost in this tragic incident,” said Bridger Bowl General Manager Bob Petitt in the release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.