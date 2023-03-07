Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

An Arizona woman skiing at Big Sky Resort died after crashing into a tree, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Soare, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was skiing on the Headwaters Bowl run at Big Sky Resort on Feb. 12 when she struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Soare suffered significant head trauma from the crash and was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, the release states.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.