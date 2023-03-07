Business and Health Reporter
An Arizona woman skiing at Big Sky Resort died after crashing into a tree, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Soare, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was skiing on the Headwaters Bowl run at Big Sky Resort on Feb. 12 when she struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.
Soare suffered significant head trauma from the crash and was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, the release states.
The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and was accidental.
This is the second winter-sport related death to occur in less than a week. On Friday, a 33-year-old Arizona man died in West Yellowstone after crashing his snowmobile into a tree.
Christopher Ryan Berg, of Chandler, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He was snowmobiling in the Two Top Trail about 6 miles west of West Yellowstone.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
