A flier for the upcoming Ski for Soren race on Jan. 22 at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Soren Hartnett traveled to Norway as a member of a biathlon team representing the U.S. in 2019. Courtesy Doug Hartnett Soren Hartnett, 16, did biathlon since he was 8. Courtesy Doug Hartnett Soren Hartnett. Doug Hartnett From left to right, Ben Sites, Soren Hartnett, Kenyon Bethke, Sidney Bennion and Cale Woods are pictured at the Liatopeen Skiskytter Festival, a youth biathlon competition held in Norway in 2019. A team of 10 biathletes from the U.S. competed, including Hartnett. Soren Hartnett was the first to donate to his own legacy fund.His parents donated everything in their 16-year-old's savings account — $2,375 — to the scholarship fund they set up the day before his death.Soren, a rising junior at Bozeman High School, collapsed in July 2020 while training with his ski team. He had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and never regained consciousness. He died three days later, on July 18, 2020, at a hospital in Salt Lake City.He left behind countless friends and teammates, his parents, Doug Hartnett and Mary O'Rourke, and his older brother Rowland Hartnett, 19, who he was very close with.During the three days at the hospital, his parents received countless messages, voicemails and notes from friends and family. Many asked how they could help.“We wanted to direct all that energy into something that we felt like would be super positive and would reflect what Soren was like,” Hartnett said. “He was a really resilient kid and was always looking out for other people.”The couple, who are both doctors at Bozeman Health, landed on a scholarship fund. It married Soren’s love for skiing with his desire to look out for others.The Soren Joseph Hartnett Legacy Scholarship Fund, through the One Valley Community Foundation, provides financial assistance to young Bozeman-area athletes pursuing Nordic skiing and biathlon.A portion also goes to provide automated external defibrillators to local youth athletic groups.Since the fund’s creation in summer 2020, the couple have awarded 11 scholarships to young Bozeman-area athletes.Now, they’re gearing up for the first “Ski for Soren” race to help fund the scholarship.The first annual Ski for Soren race will be held at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center on Jan 22. The race begins at 11 a.m. There will be a 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer or 20-kilometer Nordic ski race, a freestyle ski race and a fun ski.Racers will also be entered into a raffle and also receive a Ski for Soren hat. Proceeds from the Ski for Soren race will go to the Soren Joseph Hartnett Legacy Scholarship Fund.“Soren would’ve loved that,” Hartnett said. “For us, it was also like, if this is going to be a race it needs to be something really fun and can be challenging.”To register for the Ski for Soren race and learn more about the fund, visit skiforsoren.org.“We want the race to become a fun community thing to do,” O’Rourke said. “Keeping his memory alive is very important for us.” O’Rourke and Hartnett also want to raise awareness around sudden cardiac arrests in children and young athletes.Soren collapsed from a heart arrhythmia, which was a symptom of an undiagnosed Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart condition that causes rapid heartbeats and can sometimes be fatal.About 1 in 20,000 people younger than 25 die of a sudden cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s the leading cause of death among young athletes, but screening for conditions that could lead to cardiac arrest is not common in the U.S., according to AAP.Soren started doing biathlon with his friends at Longfellow Elementary at 8-years-old.But as Soren got older, he became more serious about the sport, even joining the Bridger Ski Foundation cross country ski team to improve his Nordic ski skills.By his teens, Soren was all in.“All of a sudden he just became really passionate about it and really serious about it,” O’Rourke said.For Soren, that wasn’t unusual. When he set his mind to something he was dedicated and hardworking, Hartnett said. He was taking junior level math and Spanish as a freshman at Bozeman High School.“He was a very self-driven kid,” Hartnett said.In their Bozeman home, several sticky notes with Soren’s to-do lists still hang from windows and doorways. One, that his parents discovered after his death hanging above his doorframe reads “You can do it.”Soren also liked a challenge, Hartnett said. He remembers an afternoon when Soren said he wanted to run the College “M” Trail. Hartnett offered to give Soren a ride to the trailhead.“He said, ‘no, I’m going to run from here,’” Hartnett said. Soren made it from their home near Montana State University up the “M” and back to the Story Mill Community Park-area before calling his dad for a ride.Despite his dedication, Soren wasn’t the best skier on the team, O’Rourke said. But that didn't matter to him, he was still driven by a passion for the sport."He wasn't on the podiums," she said. "But I guess my point is, it didn't slow him down."His parents said they take comfort that Soren died while doing what he loved and with his chosen family of skiers."Soren had all these amazing kids he hung out with that were involved in Nordic skiing," Hartnett said. "He was surrounded by people who loved him." 