Bryon Wilson of Butte, Montana, skis during the mogul event at the 2018 Freestyle International in Deer Valley, Utah. Wilson won a bronze medal in the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada and is a featured athlete in the Montana PBS production “Mavericks.”
Eric Bergoust jumps during the aerials event at a 1998 FIS World Cup in Breckenridge, Colo. (Kelly Gorham photo)
Kelly Gorham
A new film covering Montana’s freestyle skiing legacy will premiere this week in Bozeman.
Called “Mavericks,” the Montana PBS documentary follows the careers of a slew of Montana freestyle skiers, including multiple Olympians from the state, according to the Montana State University News Service.
The film will have its first screening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture. The event is free, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Montana PBS. The following day, it will be shown at the Wilma Theater in Missoula. It will premiere on Montana PBS on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The film was made by Kelly Gorham, Scott Sterling and Aaron Pruitt. Gorham is the director of visual media for MSU’s communications office. Sterling is the director of production at Montana PBS and Pruitt is director and general manager at Montana PBS.
The term “freestyle skiing” refers to a number of different events, such as moguls, halfpipe, aerials and more. The filmmakers see Montana’s freestyle skiers as the “mavericks” of the sport.
Gorham, a former competitive freestyle skier who’s originally from Missoula, started working on the “Mavericks” story more than a decade ago. As a skier, he trained with and competed against many of the people featured in the film.
Filming began in 2018, with crews getting fresh footage at a number of major skiing events. Gorham and Sterling also sorted through archival footage to find clips for the film. It is about 57 minutes long.
Among the skiers featured in the documentary are Missoula Olympic gold medal winner Eric Bergoust, Butte’s Bryon Wilson and Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin. All three have competed in the Olympics, and Voisin has a spot on the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Ski Team for the 2022 games in Beijing, which are set to begin next month.
Bozeman’s Heather McPhie is also featured in the film. McPhie competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2014 games in Sochi.
