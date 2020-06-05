A bar at Bridger Bowl Ski Area was ordered Friday to pay $500 for over-serving alcohol to a man who later killed another driver and himself in a head-on collision while driving back to Bozeman.
Andrea Bockhahn, representative of the Grizzly Ridge Station, pleaded no contest to unlawful sale of an alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor.
She appeared via video before Judge Rienne McElyea. Her attorney Todd Whipple appeared in person for the hearing.
As part of a plea agreement, Andrea and Donald Bockhahn, the bars owners, were removed as defendants in the case. Each could have faced up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine for the charge.
Gallatin County prosecutors allege the bar served alcohol to Brett Randal Ferre despite his slurred speech, sloppy check writing and staggering through the bar on the day of the incident.
In December 2018, Ferre was driving toward Bozeman on Bridger Canyon Road when his truck left his lane on a curve and hit a truck driven by Deborah Jean Stratford. Ferre and Stratford died at the scene.
Police said in charging documents that video showed Ferre going in and out of Grizzly Ridge Station. Video did not show Ferre being served alcohol at Bridger Bowl, which is separate from the bar.
Witnesses also reported Ferre was obviously drunk because he could not walk a straight line and his speech was slurred, court documents say. Some said they offered Ferre a ride home because he was drunk.
Video showed Ferre was at the bar from about 2:40 p.m., until about 6 p.m. Police said Ferre drank eight beers and one Jello shot that either he or friends bought during that time.
In court on Friday, prosecutor Erin Murphy said, if the matter went to trial, she could have proved beyond reasonable doubt that the corporation was responsible for over-serving the patron. She said the state would have done that through video and witnesses statements.
She said there may also be additional consequences for the bar’s liquor license from the Montana Department of Revenue. Murphy said the revenue department was waiting to continue with its proceedings against the bar after its representatives entered a plea in this case.
“But that's certainly a potential here,” she said, “that they'll have some type of consequence for their liquor license based on this no contest plea.”
