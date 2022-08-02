Let the news come to you

Drunk people do a lot of dumb things, including on occasion stealing signs from beloved restaurants.

In 2002, the Pickle Barrel, a Bozeman sandwich shop and institution, was the victim of such behavior when its classic, barrel-shaped wooden sign that hung in front of the store was stolen in the middle of the night, not to be seen again for years.

That changed Monday morning, when Pickle Barrel owner Jenny O’Brien showed up to open up the restaurant and found a huge cardboard box outside the store.

Pickle Barrel Sign Returned

Along with the sign, Owner Jenny O'Brien found this anonymous letter.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

