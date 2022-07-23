Let the news come to you

Scores of shoppers paused at storefronts and ducked into restaurants along Main Street on Saturday morning while Downtown Bozeman hosted its Summer Crazy Days sidewalk sale.

More than 100 downtown merchants participate in the annual event on Friday and Saturday, according to the Downtown Bozeman Association.

The summer sale gives customers a chance to purchase retail items like clothing, jewelry, shoes, and furniture at discounted rates. It also gives businesses an opportunity to get their stock cleared out ahead of the fall and winter seasons.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

