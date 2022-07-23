Chalet Sports employee Will Malizia greets shoppers Kyle and Audrey Johnson's dog, Willow, during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Pedestrians crowd the sidewalk along Main St. in downtown Bozeman for Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Kenzie Marek looks at a wool t-shirt for sale from Duckworth during Crazy Days in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Window paint in the entryway of Silver Annie's store advertises a half off sale during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Sunlight falls on a rainbow of clothes for sale from Damselfly Clothing Co. during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Chalet Sports employee Will Malizia greets shoppers Kyle and Audrey Johnson's dog, Willow, during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Pedestrians crowd the sidewalk along Main St. in downtown Bozeman for Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Kenzie Marek looks at a wool t-shirt for sale from Duckworth during Crazy Days in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Window paint in the entryway of Silver Annie's store advertises a half off sale during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Sunlight falls on a rainbow of clothes for sale from Damselfly Clothing Co. during Crazy Days on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Over 100 stores took part in the annual Crazy Days sale, which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Scores of shoppers paused at storefronts and ducked into restaurants along Main Street on Saturday morning while Downtown Bozeman hosted its Summer Crazy Days sidewalk sale.
More than 100 downtown merchants participate in the annual event on Friday and Saturday, according to the Downtown Bozeman Association.
The summer sale gives customers a chance to purchase retail items like clothing, jewelry, shoes, and furniture at discounted rates. It also gives businesses an opportunity to get their stock cleared out ahead of the fall and winter seasons.
McKenzie Sterzick, manager of the clothing and accessories store Jonah and Sage, said the business has participated in the Crazy Days sale for the last five years, and the response from customers was shaping out to be good this year.
Sterzick assisted people who were rifling through clothing in front of the store, and she pointed out the racks where discounts ranged from 20% to 70% off. Items on another rack were offered at between $10 and $40.
Garrett Carter, manager of Carter’s Boots and Repair, said turnout during this year’s sale was good — likely better than in 2021. This year’s Crazy Days sale will be the store’s last, since staff plan to move the business to Huffine Lane by the end of the year.
Two years ago, mask mandates went into effect during the second day of the Crazy Days sale, and that cut the event short. Turnout improved during the 2021 sale, but this weekend, it finally felt like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Carter.
Nelda Zilis, owner of Cello Gallery, a gallery and boutique that supports the work of Montana’s fine artists, said her business participates in the Crazy Days sale every year, and this weekend, it was offering deep discounts on clothing stock.
Customers were responding well to all the discounts, though Zilis said traffic to the gallery has been down in July overall. She suspected that it had to do with the flood-related closures in Yellowstone National Park.
“I’m really grateful that the community comes out and supports it,” Zilis said. “People are traveling farther than just Bozeman to come out and support the sale.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.