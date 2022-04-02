The Gallatin County Fairgrounds was bustling with activity on Saturday morning. Vendors were selling all sorts of items to shoppers. Paintings, peacock feathers, quilts, clothing, wreaths, jewelry and dolls were just some of what was available.
It was all part of the 55th annual Garagarama — a massive garage sale and auction that the Optimist Club of Bozeman puts on annually. The event draws kids, families and local vendors, and it’s the community service organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Saturday’s Garagarama kicked off with a pancake breakfast at 7:30, then half an hour later, the shopping began. People could peruse booths or bid on auction items, which included several paintings, a violin, a grill and an antique record player.
Amy Hanson, Garagarama coordinator and Optimist Club member, said the organization puts its money toward local programs and activities that benefit youth development, education and leadership. The goal is to get kids outside doing activities, she said.
Garagarama started out as a garage sale in an Optimist member’s garage, and it has grown exponentially over the last 55 years, Hanson said. Now the club rents out the Fairgrounds for the event, and booths are sold to local trade vendors.
Lyn Morton spent Saturday selling costume jewelry, vintage clothing and items that her grandmother and great-grandmother owned. There was black dress that her mother wore to her father’s high school reunion, and baby clothes that her mother in law once wore.
“I’m pleased with business today. It’s a lot busier than last year,” said Morton — a second-year vendor at the event. “Garage sale people and Garagarama people are fun.”
Joedi Johnson has been selling items at Garagarama for the last 20 years. She lives in Billings, but she’s originally from Bozeman, and she remembers going to the event with her mother for the first time when she was 7 years old. On Saturday, Johnson was selling Barbie dolls and DVDS at her booth.
“We come over here every year, we look forward to it, and we tell everyone everywhere that they should come to Garagarama. It’s just really, really fun,” Johnson said. “It’s a fantastic show to shop at. It’s a great place to sell your stuff because there are so many people.”
Last year, Garagarama was held in the summer because of COVID-19 protocols, which meant the college kids weren’t around, according to Johnson. It was fun, but turnout wasn’t as good as it was this year, she said.
“Everyone in the community comes— young and old and people with kids,” Johnson said. “It’s been going on for a really long time, and it’s a super community event. People are happy with the little things they find… It’s very affordable as a general rule. There is some expensive stuff too, but there is always something for everybody.”
Pam Long of Livingston is a Garagarama regular. She’s been selling antiques at the event for the past 15 years or so, and she said it’s a great way to get to know people and support a club that puts its funding to good use.
“We see people we haven’t seen in a year, and we get to know people who are shopping,” Long said. “They come back every year. They say hello and bring their families. It’s fun.”
With pandemic-related restrictions in place, Long hasn’t gotten to be a part of a lot of social events over the last two years, she said. On Saturday, she was glad to get away from the house, see friends and make a little money.