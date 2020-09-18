The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 44-year-old woman.
JaVonne Marie Justice was reported missing from Gallatin County on Sept. 14, according to a sheriff’s office news release. She does not have a car and her destination is unknown.
Justice has blue eyes and blonde hair, though she has been known to dye it different colors. She typically wears her hair in a ponytail. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 to 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on where to find Justice is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-582-2121. People can also call Gallatin County’s dispatch at 406-582-2100 ext. 2.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.