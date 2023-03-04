In the days leading up to Shedhorn Skimo race at Big Sky Resort, avalanche patrol works hard to prepare the approximately 15-mile course up and down Lone Mountain for some of the country’s top ski mountaineers.
Patrollers mark the course with flags so the mountain’s newcomers don’t get lost, and they find problem areas, which vary based on wind and weather. They pinpoint the areas where competitors will be cramponing, skinning, bootpacking and skiing.
Big Sky ski patroller and course director Noah Ronczkowski said people come from all over the United States to compete in the Shedhorn Skimo race, which features climbs totaling 7,500 feet of elevation gain and lots of technical ski terrain.
During Saturday’s 8th annual Shedhorn race, competitors set off from the resort’s base area. They toured up hills and bootpacked along steep ridges to the top of the Lone Peak Tram. A little over an hour after the start, a line of athletes crested the peak. They ran toward an aid station in their ski boots, then quickly transitioned into their downhill gear.
From there, racers descended the Big Couloir — a chute with a 40- to 50-degree pitch. Shortly afterward, they were treated to a bootpack up to the A-Z ridgeline. The rest of the course wound up and down through the ski area, eventually depositing skiers back at the resort’s base area.
Ronczkowski said some of the top ski mountaineering competitors from the U.S. regularly participate in the Shedhorn race, and many have told him there’s no other course like it in North America. It even rivals races in Europe.
“A lot of races don’t have technical ski terrain. Some of them have technical climbs that include ropes or rappels, but this one truly has steep, technical skiing, and I think that’s what draws people into this,” Ronczkowski said.
The Shedhorn Skimo race is part of the COSMIC (Colorado Ski Mountaineering Cup) race series in Colorado, New Mexico and Montana, according to Joe Risi, director of the race series. It’s also part of the Big Sky Skimo Cup, and it’s sanctioned by the USA National Cup.
Risi said crampons are mandatory at the race, which is unique in the United States. But the gear is required because the course crosses lots of no-fall zones. The race is also unique because Big Sky ski patrol is largely its organizing body, he said.
“A lot of times we show up and we do everything, whereas in this race, without ski patrol — their passion and them doing the hard work — it would not happen,” Risi said. “They are opening up and closing terrain just for this race and there’s an immense amount of passion there.”
Ronczkowski was one of four people who originally organized the Shedhorn Skimo, and since then, other key players have gotten involved. The collaborators had talked about the idea on and off for years before it ever happened, he said.
“I really like organizing it. I love seeing the racers. Everyone is so excited,” he said. “The ski patrol really gets excited about it on the day of the race, and everybody helps out and cheers on the racers. I enjoy this sort of thing myself, and when I see this many people doing it at the mountain I love working at — it’s pretty exciting.”
For competitors who wanted a challenge on Saturday, but didn’t want to cover the mileage of the Shedhorn Skimo, the approximately 7.5-mile Pronghorn Skimo race, which included over 4,000 feet of elevation gain, offered an alternative.
Sixteen-year-old Anders Carlson of Brighton, Utah finished that race in one hour, 59 minutes and 42.8 seconds, setting a new record for the event, Risi said. Carlson had never been to Big Sky before, but he had a lot of fun, and he thought the course and scenery were beautiful.
Big Sky ski patroller Ody Loomis helped to organize Saturday’s 5-kilometer “Shedling” skimo race, which was open to children under 14 years old. The kids skinned up 720 vertical feet, bootpacked, then switched over to their downhill gear to ski around 2 miles back to the base area, she said.
Loomis said she likes seeing families doing things outside together, and she likes watching all the camaraderie among the kids as they start to build their tribes. The race is all about having fun, and it gives children an opportunity to perform on a bigger level.
“I like seeing the kids’ smiles when they hit the finish line, and they’ve done something that they maybe thought they weren’t going to be able to do,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.