Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Shedhorn skimo
Buy Now

Charlie Von Avis reaches the summit area of Lone Mountain during the Shedhorn ski mountaineering race at Big Sky on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Von Avis placed second.

In the days leading up to Shedhorn Skimo race at Big Sky Resort, avalanche patrol works hard to prepare the approximately 15-mile course up and down Lone Mountain for some of the country’s top ski mountaineers.

Patrollers mark the course with flags so the mountain’s newcomers don’t get lost, and they find problem areas, which vary based on wind and weather. They pinpoint the areas where competitors will be cramponing, skinning, bootpacking and skiing.


Big Sky ski patroller and course director Noah Ronczkowski said people come from all over the United States to compete in the Shedhorn Skimo race, which features climbs totaling 7,500 feet of elevation gain and lots of technical ski terrain.

wild
Buy Now

Gallatin Peak looms in the distance from the summit of Lone Mountain in Big Sky on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shedhorn skimo
Buy Now

Kelsey Benjamin raises her hands to celebrate the start of the Shedhorn ski mountaineering race at Big Sky on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shedhorn skimo
Buy Now

Kelsey Benjamin raises her hands to celebrate the start of the Shedhorn ski mountaineering race at Big Sky on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.