Interstate 90

Interstate 90 is seen in this photo.

 Courtesy of Park County Sheriff's Office

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Interstate 90 between Livingston and Big Timber has been closed due to “severe driving conditions,” according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Both east and westbound traffic closed a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday between Livingston’s exit 330 and Big Timber’s exit 337, according to an alert from the DOT.

Both the Park and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook posts that the closure was likely to remain in effect for about 24 hours.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.