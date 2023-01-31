Interstate 90 is seen in this photo.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Interstate 90 between Livingston and Big Timber has been closed due to “severe driving conditions,” according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Both east and westbound traffic closed a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday between Livingston’s exit 330 and Big Timber’s exit 337, according to an alert from the DOT.
Both the Park and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook posts that the closure was likely to remain in effect for about 24 hours.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office advised people to turn around in Livingston and seek overnight accommodations in town or in Bozeman.
Blowing and drifting snow conditions were making travel dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office characterized road conditions as a “sheet of ice” between Big Timber and the Bozeman Pass.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.