Icy road conditions made for a busy morning for law enforcement in Park and Gallatin Counties, with multiple crashes and rolled semitrucks reported.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Cody Ruane said the morning had “been a mess,” with very icy and snowy road conditions across southwest Montana.

The MHP incident map showed there were 23 crashes reported in the Bozeman District between Wednesday and Thursday before 4 p.m.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

