Icy road conditions made for a busy morning for law enforcement in Park and Gallatin Counties, with multiple crashes and rolled semitrucks reported.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Cody Ruane said the morning had “been a mess,” with very icy and snowy road conditions across southwest Montana.
The MHP incident map showed there were 23 crashes reported in the Bozeman District between Wednesday and Thursday before 4 p.m.
Most accidents didn’t result in injuries, Ruane said. But some more serious crashes involving rollovers were reported Thursday morning when road conditions were quite icy.
Two semitrucks rolled on I-90 east of Livingston, Ruane said. A third semitruck jackknifed and crashed at the same spot, while trying to avoid the other rollovers, he said.
Ruane said most of the crashes reported Thursday were near Livingston along I-90. There were also several crashes clustered in the Big Sky area, including a few rollovers, he said.
Nearer Bozeman, road conditions were better. Within the city of Bozeman, there were only four car crashes reported Thursday morning.
Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Andy Knight said crashes tend to increase after snowstorms and during bad weather conditions — especially early in the season before people are adjusted to winter driving.
The winter weather isn’t slated to go away anytime soon. According to the National Weather Service, most of southwest Montana, including Gallatin County, is under a high wind warning until Friday evening.
A chance of rain and snow is expected Friday and Saturday through the week in Bozeman, with highs in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday, with a high of 38 in Bozeman, will usher in a potentially snowier and colder week.
Southwest Montana is expected to see temps in the low 20s and teens next week, with a high likelihood for snow, according to NWS.
With hazardous conditions, Knight said don’t drive distracted and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
“Many of those (winter) crashes are minor crashes, just from people sliding into other cars and not being able to stop in time,” Knight said. “We definitely encourage people to really slow down, take your time and leave early.”
