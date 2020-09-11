Gallatin County officials remembered the thousands of Americans who lost their lives 19 years ago during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and asked people to continue supporting law enforcement.
Friday marked the 10th year the Bozeman American Legion has hosted Patriot’s Day to remember the terrorist attacks that claimed American lives and rattled the country.
A group of people gathered on the sidewalk and spilled out onto Main Street between two Bozeman fire trucks. Officials blocked the north lane of traffic with cones to allow people to space out during the ceremony.
Speakers at the event talked about how many Americans lost their lives, how some are still dealing with illnesses related to the attacks and how the country united after the deadliest terror attacks in the country. They also drew parallels on law enforcement and fire officials’ response to the Bridger Foothills fire last week.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said, like many other people, he was “scared to death and remember thinking what the hell is going on with our country” that morning. By that afternoon, he said, he remembers never doubting “our resolve.”
Gootkin said he continues to think about emergency responders running into smoke and fire that day.
“On a much smaller level, this past weekend, your local firefighters and peace officers doing the exact same thing here in our home,” said Gootkin, referring to the Bridger Foothills fire.
Interim Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said he visited the ground zero memorial earlier this year and was there with law officers from New York. He said being there and hearing their stories brought the incident “to life” for him.
Another thing that’s stuck with Veltkamp is that emergency responders went into the incident knowing what was going to happen to them. Firefighters, law enforcement and emergency responders go into unknown situations everyday “expecting they could face something bad,” he said.
“But to take that a step further in your service, knowing what’s going to happen — that requires a real servant’s heart,” Veltkamp said.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo recalled the number of people who died that day and said first responders and others continue to die from 911-related illness.
“While it’s 19 years ago, it still hits a lot of families, a lot of departments and a lot of communities to this day,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said despite the chaos, destruction and confusion that surrounded the attacks, America came together and persevered. He said he remembers people attaching American flags to their trucks and that churches were filled with people praying.
“They wanted to knock us down, and they expected us to stay down,” Daines said. “But one thing is certain, as Americans we don’t back down.”
While remembering the incident, he said, the country must also reflect on “who we are as a nation at this moment in history.” Daines said the country must revive the “spirit” that united it 19 years ago.
“We are stronger when we seek the values that unite us, not divide us,” he said. “Let us never forget we are in this together as Americans.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in an emailed statement said, as we face new challenges, we should remember that the country is stronger together. He said the country must continue to honor the sacrifices made by first responders, veterans and other Americans who ensure this country remains “the greatest nation in the world.”
“The attacks of September 11th were meant to destroy us, and instead America showed the world a nation united in strength,” Tester said.
The National Guard ended the ceremony with a 21-gun salute.
