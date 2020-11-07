As more votes were counted and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden edged closer toward victory, President Donald Trump and some fellow Republicans — including Montana Sen. Steve Daines — questioned the integrity of the national election.
Although Trump’s claims of a fraudulent count were unsupported, the Associated Press reported, Daines backed the president’s efforts to challenge the vote.
“We are a nation of laws, and the integrity of our elections is critical,” Daines tweeted Thursday. “Every LEGALLY cast ballot should be counted — with full transparency.”
Daines won reelection Tuesday by beating Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. A website to donate to Daines’ campaign says, “Support President Trump” and help him “fight back and protect the integrity of this election.”
NBC Montana first reported that Daines’ campaign sent a text message that said, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!”
Leading up to Election Day, Trump and the Republican Party lost several court cases throughout the nation regarding mail ballots, including in Montana. Republicans argued mail ballots couldn’t be trusted, but without enough evidence, courts allowed those ballots to be sent to voters.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bullock allowed counties to hold an all-mail election, meaning active registered voters would be sent ballots by mail. Forty-five of the state’s 56 counties chose to hold an all-mail election. The state saw record turnout, and Republicans won in all contested statewide elections. The president beat Biden by 16 percentage points in the state, and Daines beat Bullock by 10 points.
Trump has said he plans to continue pursuing legal action. Daines’ campaign team tweeted a link Thursday to report voter fraud.
Daines spokesperson Katie Schoettler wrote in an email that the senator believes ballots cast legally should be counted and ballots cast illegally should not.
“The senator believes transparency and oversight is critical in our elections,” Schoettler wrote, “and reports of a lack of transparency and oversight is alarming, and would be to any candidate.”
Daines also supports Trump’s challenge to the vote count if he believes there are inconsistencies, Schoettler wrote.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester criticized the president’s allegations and said he supports local election officials.
“The American people decide elections in this country, not politicians,” Tester said in a statement. “The president has made it clear that he isn’t going to accept the results of this election unless they’re in his favor. This is both dangerous and undermines our democracy.”
Republican Rep. and Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte took a stance similar to Daines.
Gianforte “believes we must protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that every legal vote is counted,” spokesperson Bailey La Sage wrote in an email.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.