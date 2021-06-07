A semi-truck hit a power pole in the Big Sky area Monday afternoon, taking out power for about 600 households in the Big Sky Meadow Village area for less than an hour, according to a Northwestern Energy spokesperson.
The semi hit the pole a little before 4:26 p.m., said Sheriff Dan Springer. There was a short delay in traffic, but all lanes are now open.
At about 4:50 p.m., the utility company had a crew on the scene and had de-energized the line while the truck and its driver were being moved to safety. As soon as that was done, the crew got to work implement a temporary repair for the evening.
Tomorrow, crews will replace the pole that was hit, said Northwestern spokesperson Jo Dee Black.
“When there is an incident like this, our priority is the safety of everybody involved and the crews are there working to restore power as quickly as possible safely,” Black said. “In an incident like this, it’s absolutely the priority that the first responders and all those involved are safe.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.