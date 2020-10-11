As the format of this year’s general election has become a point of contention, Montana’s office for overseeing elections is up for grabs.
Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican, is running for secretary of state against Democrat Bryce Bennett, who has served 10 years in the state Legislature.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties authority to choose to hold the general election by mail. The model follows what was done for the June primary, when ballots were mailed to all registered voters. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties have moved to a mostly mail election, including Gallatin County. People still have the option to vote in person or drop off their ballots at certain locations.
Jacobsen and Bennett disagree on the move. Court cases in recent weeks have ruled in favor of allowing the mail-ballot election and that mail voting doesn’t lead to fraud. Ballots in Montana were mailed out Friday for the November election.
Jacobsen said 285 polling places in Montana were eliminated as a result of the mail election. She also said in the June primary 29,000 ballots were sent to wrong addresses, which she thinks reduced the integrity of the election.
When asked if the undeliverable ballots led to further issues specifically, Jacobsen declined to answer.
“I think that in and of itself is the issue,” Jacobsen said. “To have 29,000 sent to people that aren’t expecting them. Voting in our country is our civic duty and it’s something that’s intentional.”
Bennett, on the other hand, said voters should not have to choose between voting and their health. Regardless, he believes voting by mail is the most secure way to vote.
This last week, Montana surpassed 700 daily cases three times. As of Friday, there have been 206 deaths in Montana related to COVID-19.
“As we are all dealing with COVID, we are ensuring that no Montanan has to choose between their health and casting a ballot,” Bennett said.
Typically in prior years, two-thirds of Montanans voted by mail anyway, Jacobsen said. She said she’s standing up for the one-third of people who want to vote in person.
“The people that like to vote in person feel like that right has been taken away from them,” Jacobsen said. “I want to make sure I always have that voice for those people that like to vote in person.”
Bullock previously pushed for all-mail ballots in 2017’s special election for Montana’s U.S. House seat. Jacobsen said the governor is using the pandemic to put in place what he wanted to for years.
Bullock, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Steve Daines.
Bennett criticized the secretary of state’s office, where Jacobsen works, for how the format change was handled.
“I’m very proud of the important work that our county clerks and recorders did during the primary to make sure that every eligible Montana voter had a chance to have their voice heard,” Bennett said. “As a result of that, we had record turnout in the primary. They had to do that by themselves because they got no leadership from the secretary of state office.”
Bennett touted himself as a champion for voting rights by referring to a 2017 bill he sponsored in the Legislature that adjusted Montana’s vote by mail lists. Instead of voters needing to renew their absentee status every two years, they remained on the list automatically. That led to 72,000 more eligible Montana voters receiving a ballot who otherwise wouldn’t have, Benett said.
“That makes me feel great about democracy,” Bennett said.
Jacobsen said she supports making it a requirement to show valid identification when voting as a way to make elections more secure. She gave the example of how an ID is needed to board an airplane and said voting should have similar security.
“I support anything that will enhance the integrity of our election system,” Jacobsen said.
