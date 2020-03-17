Gallatin County has confirmed a second positive case of the novel coronavirus.
A man in his 20s returned to Montana from Europe on Thursday and had symptoms, according to a Gallatin City-County Health Department news release. The man was tested on Friday, and the results came back Tuesday.
The man is in good condition and is at home.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the man has been self-isolating, limiting the possibility of exposing others.
“It drives home why it’s so important that when people are sick they hunker down in their homes and seek medical care,” Kelley said.
The news comes as local government agencies are planning meetings on COVID-19.
The Bozeman City Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. to pass a resolution declaring a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution the city commission will discuss lays out the possible changes to city operations that are tied to an emergency declaration. The changes include limiting government to essential services like law enforcement, municipal courts and trash collection. Non-essential public city commission meetings would be suspended.
The resolution would also trigger coordinated planning efforts and responses with local groups, such as Gallatin County, the Bozeman School District and Montana State University.
Gallatin County has scheduled an emergency meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Details about that meeting weren’t immediately available.
There will be a press conference of local officials at noon.
The city and county meetings follow major closures, including of restaurants, bars, the Bozeman School District and city parks and recreation facilities.
