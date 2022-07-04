The Montana Veterinary Medical Association recently passed a resolution addressing an increase in brucellosis in Montana’s dogs.
Canine brucellosis is a disease that spreads most often through dog breeding, though it can also infect fixed dogs through urine, saliva, or blood. The disease is caused by the bacteria brucella canis, and there is no cure for dogs.
The resolution asks the Montana Department of Livestock to develop “strategies to proactively reduce the incidence of disease in Montana canine populations instead of the current test and removal strategy.”
The scope of the problem isn’t clear yet, as positive cases have increased along with increased testing over the past three years, said Tahnee Szymanski, the assistant state veterinarian at the Department of Livestock.
“We don’t know how long this has been going on and we don’t really know the extent of it,” said Szymanski. “But I think the number of positive dogs is alarming, and the more that we look the more that we find.”
The Department of Livestock estimates that 106 Montana dogs have tested positive for B. canis so far in 2022. Szymanski said she thinks there’s been around 600 tests in total this year.
“Five or six years ago, we would see somewhere in the order of two to six cases a year,” said Szymanski.
She said the Department of Livestock first noticed an increase in positive cases around three years ago, and that the disease seems to be spreading in places with large populations of sexually-intact dogs.
Canine brucellosis can’t spread to cattle, which can be infected by a different strain of brucella, but it can spread from dogs to humans — one reason why vets are concerned.
“If you look at CDC data, they think that it’s probably underdiagnosed in people, and we just don’t understand all the implications of it,” said Szymanski. Human infections are uncommon, but she said that children, the elderly, and immunocompromised people are particularly at risk.
The Department of Livestock recommends that owners euthanize positive dogs because of the risk of spreading the disease to other dogs or humans. The only alternative is to permanently isolate a positive dog from negative dogs, and to limit the risk of human infection.
Stray dogs from Valley and Roosevelt counties are considered high-risk by the Department of Livestock, along with all mature, sexually-intact dogs, and dogs from places with a high population of sexually-intact dogs.
The Department of Livestock recommends that shelters test these high-risk dogs for B. Canis, Syzmanksi said. She acknowledged that these shelters, which often run on tight budgets, have to pay for the tests.
Bozeman veterinarian Stephanie Wolf said vets usually expect to find brucellosis in breeding kennels, and that vets aren’t trained to suspect it in shelter dogs.
Shelter dogs from reservations throughout the state are at high risk of contracting brucellosis, according to Wolf.
“The situation on the reservations is there are populations of free-roaming intact dogs, so they are breeding very frequently,” Wolf said.
She added that some owners who have adopted shelter dogs have been blindsided by a positive brucellosis test.
“If their dog happens to be really sick, and I absolutely have no choice but to euthanize it, then I just took away their new friend. And they had no idea this was a thing that was happening, but it’s been happening for over two years,” she said.
Wolf estimates that she has diagnosed 10 dogs with brucellosis in the past two years.
“With a lot of dogs you would never know anything is wrong,” she said.
Dogs can have a wide range of symptoms, which include infertility, skin lesions, and chronic pain. Some dogs have no symptoms, while others become terminally ill.
Both Wolf and Symanski recommended that people looking to adopt should talk with their shelter and vet about B. canis testing.
“I don’t want to say ‘don’t bring your dog to the dog park, don’t bring your dog to Peet’s Hill,’” Wolf said. “But I wish that people adopting dogs from rescues and shelters knew that this was a thing.”