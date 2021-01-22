Suspended from the ceiling in the Museum of the Rockies are the fossils of an ancient turtle being ‘chased’ by an undersea terror with a 20-foot-long neck, the plesiosaur.
“There really isn’t anything like this alive today,” said Dr. John Scannella, the John R. Horner curator of paleontology at the museum.
The turtle and the plesiosaur, also suspended from the ceiling, are just part of the museum’s newest rotating exhibit, “Savage Ancient Seas,” which opened on Saturday morning. The exhibit is an exploration of fossils and fossil casts from animals that lived and died in the Western Interior Seaway, a massive, shallow ocean that covered much of North America in the late Cretaceous period, around 60 million years ago.
“We’ll get to see some species that we don’t usually get to see in Montana,” Scannella said. The fossils and fossil casts were taken mainly from fossils discovered in Kansas and Texas.
Like many of the exhibits in the Museum of the Rockies, "Savage Ancient Seas" includes some interactive displays. Those mainly deal with how the animals, which include some birds, died, sank to the bottom of the Western Interior Seaway, and were covered in sediment and fossilized.
“You get the whole ecosystem of the time,” Scannella said.
While some of the animals do have names that end in "-saur," the exhibit is mainly composed of fossils from reptiles, not dinosaurs. Some are distantly related to dinosaurs, said Scannella, but others are actually more closely related to snakes and other modern reptiles than the famous T-Rex outside the museum’s main entrance.
Scannella said one of the main events of the rotating exhibit are the two mosasaurs, which he said are essentially “40-foot-long komodo dragons” with two sets of teeth, also hanging from the ceiling. Because of the way the fossils are displayed, Scannella said, it’s almost like visitors are swimming with them.
Alicia Harvey, the marketing director for the Museum of the Rockies, said the new exhibit helps “bring the world to Montana,” part of the motto for the rotating exhibit hall.
“This takes education to a 3-D level,” Harvey said.
“Savage Ancient Seas” will be on display seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. until May 2.
In late May, the next rotating exhibit, “The Vikings Begin,” will debut. That exhibit will include weapons and other rare artifacts from Scandinavia and will be one of the first few times that the exhibit has been on display outside of Scandinavia.
