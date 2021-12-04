top story Santa lights up spiders at snow-free Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now A large crowd forms at the intersection of Main Street and Willson Avenue as Santa Claus "lights up" a Christmas tree positioned above the street at the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Santa Claus waves to people filling Main Street as he rides in the back of a car during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Connor McMullen, 8, waves to Santa Claus with his parents, Bryan and Brandy, during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Members of the Chief Joseph Middle School choir sing carols while riding on a flatbed trailer through during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday was warm and snow-free, but thousands still showed up to share their holiday cheer at Bozeman’s 41st annual Christmas Stroll.The headliner, of course, was Santa Claus.Parents led children through streets packed with parked cars. Kids could be heard whispering, “where is Santa?” before families reached the intersection of Willson Avenue and Main Street. There, young children sat in strollers or carts or were perched atop adults’ shoulders so they could get a better view of the man with the red hat. With his wand in hand and gray beard waving in the wind, Santa sat at the helm of a sleigh full of Chief Joseph Middle School choir carolers. Buy Now Hundreds of people fill Main Street in downtown Bozeman during the Christmas Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Members of the Chief Joseph Middle School choir sing carols while riding on a flatbed trailer through during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The singers hummed “Jingle Bell Rock,” and the crowd joined in. A countdown began, Santa waved his wand and the silver spider above him lit up, much to the delight of the crowd.The steps were the same at the next spider a block down Main Street, and the one after that, though songs switched to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Here Comes Santa Claus,” which the conductor said was Santa’s favorite tune.“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear,” she told the choir and crowd. Buy Now Illuminated Christmas trees hover above hundreds of pedestrians walking through Main Street during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Owen D'Angelo, 4, looks up at the illuminated Christmas trees above Main Street in downtown Bozeman during the Christmas Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Holiday spiders at every intersection on Main Street swayed in the wind before they lit up, and before Santa could reach the final one at Bozeman Avenue, it toppled over. Still, onlookers cheered as he and the choir left the hubbub at Black Avenue.The Christmas Stroll Parade was just one part of Saturday’s festivities. Vendors from local businesses served food along Main Street, Cirque406 aerial dancers performed circus acts at Rouse Avenue and kids swarmed the alpaca enclosure from Alpacas of Montana.Ahead of downtown Bozeman’s spider-lighting ceremony, there was a Santa Run for Education 5K on Saturday morning and a gingerbread house contest. Christmas Stroll buttons were available at various businesses leading up to Saturday.Ellen Stephenson brought her two golden retrievers Dosi Do and Daisy to Saturday’s Christmas Stroll. She made sure the dogs matched the festivities by dressing them up in a Santa hat and reindeer antlers.Stephenson has been going to the Christmas Stroll for decades, and this year, she noticed the distinct lack of snow. She remembers that at 1992’s stroll, it was 42 degrees below zero, and she had to run from store to store to get warm.“I love seeing the kids and some adults react to the dogs, because it makes them smile, and that’s the reason to do this,” she said. Buy Now Santa Claus waves to people crowding Main Street in downtown Bozeman has he rides in the back of a car during the Christmas Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 