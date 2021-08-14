Runners compete in 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Emmiliese Von Clemm finishes first among women and seventh overall during the Bridger Ridge Run on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Runners head south from Sacagawea Peak during the Bridger Ridge Run on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now David Ayala, of Bozeman, finishes first during the Bridger Ridge Run on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Kenneth Cottrell, from Billings, runs below Sacagawea Peak during the Bridger Ridge Run on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday’s Ed Anacker Bridger Ridge Run began with an honor song from Shane Doyle, an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe who was one of 210 runners who tackled 19.9 miles of exposed, rocky terrain along the crest of the Bridger Mountains.“To all of us who have been waiting for this moment, we’re thankful for our health and for our ability to get out here and do this,” Doyle said. “And we’re doing this for the folks who can’t do it — the ones who are too sick or died last year.”The 36th annual Bridger Ridge Run didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed on Saturday thanks to the efforts of Big Sky Wind Drinkers, the running club’s partners and close to 100 local volunteers. The Bridger Ridge Run is considered one of the most technical trail runs in the United States. It starts at Fairy Lake and ends at the “M” Trailhead. In between, runners must traverse around 7,000 uphill and 9,000 downhill vertical feet on a vague path along the spine of the Bridgers.“It’s very challenging terrain, largely because it’s inaccessible by vehicles,” said race director Eric “Boz” Boswell. “We had a helicopter bring in some ice today.”At 7 a.m. sharp, the second of six waves of runners set off toward Sacajawea Peak while a crowd cheered and a cowbell rang. As the sun rose over the northern Bridgers, the craggy peaks around Fairy Lake lit up in pink and orange hues.Runners who expected to get to the “M” Trailhead in 7 hours or more left with an early wave at 6 a.m., Boswell said. Organizers wanted to get them moving since forecasts were predicting hot temperatures and somewhat smoky skies.The fastest competitors started to reappear around the “M” at around 10 a.m. — just in time for the day to start heating up. They descended the steep trail, crossing the finish line marked by multi-colored flags.Leading the pack was 39-year-old David Ayala of Bozeman, who took the men’s overall first place win with a finishing time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 22 seconds. Jason Donald, 41, of Bozeman, won second place overall and first place in his division at 3 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds.Just after he reached the first switchback up to Sacajawea Peak, Ayala knew he would spend Saturday vying with Donald for the win. Donald led the majority of the race, and Ayala was only able to catch up with him a couple of times on downhill stretches.“I think we both knew before (Sacajawea Peak), it was just all going to be about the descent on Baldy,” Ayala said. “I figured that if I was within four-and-a-half minutes of getting to the top, I could use my heels and maybe win.” Ayala did just that, passing Donald near the top of the “M.” The situation mirrored this year’s 9 mile Baldy Blitz. Ayala won that race at 1 hour, 33 minutes and 15 seconds. Donald came in at second overall at 1 hour, 39 minutes and 15 seconds.“David was super strong on that day and just like today, he crushed me on the downhill,” Donald said. “I had to get ahead of him as far as I could today to try to give myself a chance.”A short time after the first few runners filtered in, Emmiliese Von Clemm, 30, of Bozeman clocked in at 4 hours, 4 minutes and 15 seconds, taking first place among the women.She was followed by Erika Flowers, 31, of Bozeman, who won second place overall among the women and first place in her division at 4 hours, 7 minutes and 47 seconds.For Von Clemm, the technical downhill sections of the race were hardest, especially the part that descends Sacagawea Peak. The hot temperatures during her first Bridger Ridge Run in 2018 prepared her for Saturday, she said.Von Clemm and Flowers are good friends. They train and sometimes race together. They decided to compete together on Saturday as part of Von Clemm’s bachelorette party.“Everything that (the Big Sky Wind Drinkers) had to deal with — with covid last year and this year, keeping an eye on the smoke and the temperatures — it’s really hard to put on an event of this size,” Von Clemm said. “We feel so grateful to get to race in it.”Boswell said it takes a lot of time and partnerships to set up the race.Water needs to be hauled up to the ridgeline and medical professionals need to be staged. The Gallatin Ham Radio Club takes on the race’s communication system.Brothers Dean and James Folda spent Saturday cooking about 500 elk burgers for the racers and the crowd. James has volunteered as the event’s head cook for more than a decade, and Dean joined in around four years ago.“Three years ago, it was 101 degrees in the shade. It was rugged,” James said. “I’ve always loved feeding people. (Dean) is the same as me." 