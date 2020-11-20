A road connecting commuters from Main Street to the Cannery District and the “M” hiking trail reopened Friday.
Rouse Avenue is now open from Main Street to Oak Street, according to a Montana Department of Transportation news release sent Friday.
The reopening of the road comes after months of construction to install bike and turn lanes and a tunnel-like structure that will allow Bozeman Creek to flow under the road. The transportation department also replaced storm drains, rebuilt the road and upgraded several traffic signals.
Commuters can breathe a sigh of relief because there will be no major closures on Rouse Avenue, said William Fogarty, Butte district administrator for the transportations department.
“That said, Rouse Avenue residents can expect to see workers on the side of the road this upcoming spring as we put the finishing touches on the Rouse Ave – Main to Oak project,” Fogarty said.
Those finishing touches include landscaping, finishing sidewalks, pouring concrete entrances and clearing the area of construction equipment. Drivers can expect to see flaggers to help with travel around workers.
Pedestrians and cyclists should be cautious when traveling on the road, as sidewalks are not done and bike lanes may be interrupted by crews working.
