Republican Matt Rosendale will serve as Montana’s lone congressional representative come January.
The Associated Press called the U.S. House race at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday. By press time, Rosendale, the current state auditor, had received 54% of the vote to Democrat Kathleen Williams’ 46%.
Williams took the lead early in the night, but Rosendale pulled ahead by about 9:30 p.m. As more results rolled in, his lead grew. When the race was called, he was winning by about 42,000 votes.
"I think this election has made one thing abundantly clear — that Montanans want solutions," Rosendale said shortly after the race was called. "They want someone who will work just as hard every day serving the public as they do providing for their family — someone who keeps their promises, and who realizes that the job of a public servant is just that — to serve the public."
Williams addressed supporters at about 12:45 a.m., at the Rialto in downtown Bozeman.
"While my campaign has ended, we all have a responsibility to demand more of our government, to demand an end to the hyper-partisanship that is ripping our country apart and to turn the page to a new chapter of American history in which the best is yet to come."
Prior to Tuesday’s election, the race was close. Polls generally showed Rosendale leading by just a few points. By Oct. 14, Williams had outraised Rosendale $5.4 million to $3.4 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Rosendale has aligned himself with President Donald Trump. He and other Montana Republicans campaigned with Donald Trump Jr., in Kalispell on Saturday. He held a tele-rally with Trump and Sen. Steve Daines in October. Vice President Mike Pence visited the state to rally with him and other Republican candidates in Belgrade in September.
Throughout his campaign, Rosendale emphasized his economic plan, which included reducing regulations, making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent and cutting government spending. He also vowed to help repeal the Affordable Care Act, defend the Second Amendment and secure the southern border.
He highlighted his work as state auditor, including shrinking the office’s budget and staff and facilitating the creation of direct primary care clinics, which provide basic health care services for a periodic fee.
In a phone interview at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rosendale said he was glad to see Montana’s record voter turnout and said the support he’s seen at campaign events in the last several days has made him optimistic about the race.
“I think as the voters go in and make considerations about who they’re going to support to represent them in the United States Congress, they say, ‘Ok, we’ve got a guy that we’re familiar with, that performed all the promises that he made when he went into the auditor's office,’” he said. “And they seem to be thinking they’d be willing to give me the opportunity to carry out those promises in Washington.”
Rosendale, 59, is from Glendive. He was elected to the state House in 2010 and went on to win a state Senate seat in 2012. He served as the Senate majority leader during the 2015 Legislature. While serving as a state senator, he ran in 2014 for Montana’s U.S. House seat and lost in the primary.
He was elected state auditor in 2016. Two years later, while in office, he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester even though Trump visited Montana four times to campaign for him.
On the campaign trail, Williams criticized Rosendale’s record, saying it indicated he hadn’t served Montana well.
In a speech at the Rialto shortly after polls closed, she said Montana needed a dedicated congressperson.
“I’m hopeful all the miles, conversations and things I’ve learned are the foundation for a new way of doing things when it comes to how your representative shows up for you in Congress,” she said in the speech, which was also livestreamed on Facebook.
She pitched herself to voters as an independent candidate who would cut through the partisanship in Washington, D.C. She focused her campaign on improving the health care system, strengthening the economy, supporting veterans and protecting public lands.
Rosendale often attacked Williams by calling her “Extreme Kathleen” and saying, if she were elected, she would vote in lockstep with more liberal members of the Democratic Party like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Williams, 59, spent decades working in natural resources planning and policy as a staffer for the state Legislature and for groups including the Western Landowners Alliance, the Instream Flow Council and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. She was elected to the state House in 2010 and went on to represent Bozeman in Helena for three terms.
She ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 2018 against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte.
If elected, she would have been the first Democrat to hold Montana’s U.S. House seat since Rep. Pat Williams retired in 1997.
