Montana has no shortage of farmers, ranchers and other vendors producing organic foods year round. However, it hasn’t always been easy for those who live and work in Gallatin Valley to access it.
Christina Angell started Root Cellar Foods in 2014 to help “increase the reach” of local ingredients and foods.
The Belgrade business converts locally grown vegetables into ready-to-eat and cook products for wholesale and retail purposes, as well as for individuals to take home.
“[The idea] came from myself and a couple of farmers in the Valley who were trying to figure out a way to get more local produce into larger institutions, like MSU.”
The issue was that many of these large businesses were used to buying pre-chopped and sliced products, rather than the whole, raw vegetables farmers had.
Many of these smaller producers also “didn't have the bandwidth or the insurance to get into bigger businesses.”
So, Angell and her staff worked with vendors to source the ingredients, then processed and prepared them and ultimately facilitated sales and deliveries.
“We would dice, slice or shred it [to] help cut down the amount of prep work that a restaurant or food service would need to do.”
With a Master's degree in Sustainable Food Systems from MSU and experience working at the Bozeman Co-op this work is a passion for Angell.
“Increasing the amount of people who have access to local foods [has] just been important to me,” she said. “[Local vegetables are] such higher quality, they taste better and their nutritional value is higher.”
Initially they only sold food wholesale to retailers, companies and restaurants, but during the pandemic and in its aftermath, Angell found her business sales slowing down as these buisnesses started returning to conventional processed foods, pushing out local suppliers. However, “in the direct to consumer [market], the interest in buying local has only gone up since the pandemic.”
So, she took a different approach and began selling the same local, organic products straight to individuals. This led to Root Cellar Food’s Online Market.
At https://rootcellarfoods.localfoodmarketplace.com customers can not only order locally grown vegetables, but also order regional dairy products, meat and bread based on vendor availability every Thursday at 4 p.m. through Monday at 1 p.m. Items can then be picked up or delivered across the Gallatin Valley (including Belgrade, Manhattan and Gallatin Gateway) every Thursday or Friday.
She said that the response they’ve received to this venture by the community has been great, and offers a strong contrast from selling wholesale, as she now gets direct interaction with the consumer.
“The online market is probably one of my most favorite things I’ve done,” she said. “It feels very rewarding. We get a lot of sweet messages from customers.”
“It makes us really happy to provide food to people.”
