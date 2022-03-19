When Elizabeth Holland signed up for Saturday’s Run to the Pub, she never expected to place in the 10K, or even sprint the whole thing. To her, the race was about putting a more positive spin on a holiday that will always be difficult.
Holland set off in front of Pub 317 on Main Street in a sea of green. The approximately 1,500 runners who sped away were wearing green tutus, green necklaces and green scarves over green outfits. There was even a green stroller full of pugs.
Holland pulled through the finish line an hour and change later, where she helped herself to a Guinness.
“The race went great. I didn’t finish in record time — it was about an hour and a half, but it was about what I was shooting for,” she said. “It felt really empowering.”
Last year on Saint Patrick’s Day, while Holland was walking back to her apartment in New York City, she was attacked by a stranger. She was beaten, verbally assaulted, forced to kiss her assailant and hit over the head with a hammer repeatedly.
“I vividly remember begging for my life and feel incredibly lucky that my injuries were not as severe as other victims of the same assailant, who was luckily caught with the help of an eyewitness and is awaiting trial in Rikers,” Holland wrote on her GoFundMe page.
Holland’s physical injuries included a brain bleed, a severe concussion, a broken nose, a fractured eye socket, skull fractures and lacerations across her face. She thought she was going to need brain surgery at one point, but luckily, she didn’t have to.
“With my concussion, I remember I would make breakfast, and then I would have to take a nap,” she said. “Things were hard by myself. I wouldn’t let my parents come up immediately because I didn’t want them to see what I looked like.”
Since the attack, Holland has dealt with more side effects than she ever could have imagined, and even with insurance, paying for ongoing checkups and other medical expenses has been a strain. She dipped into savings she had hoped to use to buy a house.
Holland pursued financial support through the Office of Victims Services in New York City, but she said going through that process was almost more difficult than not going through it. To get reimbursed, she often had to relive her trauma.
“It is just a bunch of hoops, and it’s really difficult to move on with healing when you’re constantly having to fight with people to get money back,” she said.
Holland didn’t feel like she was healing well in New York City, so she decided to make a change. She got a job at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, and she moved to Bozeman in January. Here, she is working toward recovery.
A friend told Holland about the Run to the Pub — an annual Saint Patrick’s Day race in Bozeman where runners get decked out in green and race a 10K or a half-marathon. They can drink a beer to celebrate their accomplishments at the end.
Holland decided to use the race as a way to fundraise for her medical debt. She set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $3,000.
Holland hopes to use that money to pay off her medical bills, but she also wants to put it toward therapeutic activities like fly-fishing and horseback riding. She plans to donate 10% of it to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“I know there are other people out there who are struggling with this,” Holland said. “I’m so grateful for the people who have supported me so far.”
Ultimately, Holland wanted to use the race as an opportunity to prove to herself that she is strong, she survived and she is healing.
“It’s been a really long road to recovery for me, and I don’t think I’ll probably ever be fully recovered. But doing things that remind me that I’m still strong and I survived — I think it’s important,” Holland said.