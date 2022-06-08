Tenants are starting to move into two new affordable housing complexes on Tschache Lane behind Lowe’s. On Wednesday afternoon, residents of Perennial Park and Arrowleaf Park could be seen walking their dogs near construction equipment.
Construction on the Arrowleaf Park affordable housing complex is wrapping up. Staff with the Human Resources Development Council and Seattle-based GMD Development celebrated the project’s completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Staff from HRDC, a private nonprofit housing development organization, and GMD Development, a private affordable housing developer, cut a red ribbon on the sidewalk alongside city of Bozeman officials and members of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a really meaningful contribution to our community,” said Heather Grenier, HRDC’s president and CEO. “Two-hundred-and-thirty units might feel like a drop in the bucket when we look at the need, but it’s a significant amount.”
The Arrowleaf Park affordable home community includes a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhouses. The income-restricted housing complex is geared toward residents of all ages.
Residents have access to kitchens with stainless steel appliances, wood-style vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, energy-efficient windows. Each apartment comes with a private balcony, and townhouses come with a front patio and fenced backyard.
Just across the street from Arrowleaf Park, tenants are moving into the three-story Perennial Park apartment building. It contains 96 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which are designed for adults ages 55 and older. Renters are staying there for below-market rates.
There is a large room where tenants at the complex can meet and host events, a schedule of social activities, paths throughout the property, community gardens, a library and a fitness room. Each apartment unit has a washer and dryer.
A Community Health Partners clinic offers medical, dental and mental health services adjacent to the two housing complexes. A Family Promise early childhood education center, with capacity for 96 students, is right nearby.
“In addition to the many on-site amenities, Perennial Park and Arrowleaf Park offer residents easy access to numerous retail outlets and other convenient services along 19th Avenue,” said Steve Dymoke, GMD Development Partner, in a news release.
Perennial and Arrowleaf parks are the largest affordable housing project in the city of Bozeman to date. Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Montana Board of Housing and a $500,000 grant from the city’s Community Housing Fund supported the effort.
Grenier said that generally, the need for affordable housing is significant, and the crisis is particularly acute in Bozeman, where HRDC has identified a need for somewhere between 6,000 to 7,000 affordable housing units.
It took HRDC and GMD Development about four years to get the Perennial-Arrowleaf project done, and delays were largely due to zoning constraints and to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dymoke.
“Six to 7,000 seems like a lot, but 230 units is a step in the right direction,” Grenier said. “It laid the foundation in how we can replicate getting past the zoning in the future.”
Cyndy Andrus, mayor of Bozeman, said the ribbon cutting is not only a success story, but it celebrates partnerships and collaboration that has resulted in a project that significantly moves the needle in a positive direction on the city’s affordable housing crisis.
“It’s often said that much more can be accomplished when you work together, and this project is the epitome of that statement,” Andrus said. “We not only gain more housing. We gain a day care center, which is desperately needed in our community, and affordable senior living.”
Anna Stone, HRDC’s Seeking Housing Services coordinator, said that when the nonprofit determines a client is eligible for housing assistance, it can provide several months of financial support and case management for households in crisis.
However, Bozeman’s aggressive housing market and 0% vacancy rate makes it extremely difficult for case managers and clients to find a place where that assistance can be used, “with a waiting list that’s shorter than three years,” she said.
“For our case managers and for our clients, this project has meant the world,” Stone said. “We are so grateful for this commitment to affordable housing and to our community.”