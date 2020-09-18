The Bozeman Rib & Chop House officially opened to customers this week.
The restaurant at 2159 Burke St., is the 11th to open in the Rib & Chop House franchise, which was founded in Livingston in 2001, according to a news release announcing the opening of the restaurant.
In addition to its Montana locations, the company has restaurants in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
Marketing director Brad Bunkers said the restaurant has been busy since it first opened its doors on Sept. 15.
"We've had a lot of people come in that have been waiting for us to open," he said. "We're getting out of town traffic too, so it's going really well so far."
The Rib & Chop House menu is mainly steakhouse fare, but also includes seafood, lighter lunch options and a kids' menu.
The Rib & Chop House renovated the building near 19th and Valley Center Road that housed Johnny Carino's for 17 years, adding metal siding and expanding the bar area inside. A news release announcing the restaurant's opening stated that the renovation used "a lot of the old structure with repurposed original materials."
Johnny Carino's shuttered all three of its Montana locations between 2016 and 2018. After the Bozeman location closed in 2018, state tax records valued the building and the land at about $2 million, according to a Chronicle story on the closure.
The new restaurant has a 300-person capacity, including a 100-seat private dining room, and an additional 60 patio seats complete with a fire pit. Bunkers said that not all of seats are currently usable because of COVID-19 social distance guidelines, but that the size of the building has made those restrictions easy to meet.
Right now, Bunkers said, the Rib & Chop House has hired a little over 100 people, and expects to hire more in the coming weeks. Those interested in applying can find application materials at the Rib & Chop House website, ribandchophouse.com.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.