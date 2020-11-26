When Gladys Morrison placed a classified ad in the Chronicle looking to trade “many, many good books” for a “good Lazy Boy lift chair,” she got several responses.
She had between 20 and 25 books in a box, ready to trade. The books were mostly autobiographies — Colin Powell, Barbara Bush, John Denver. Works by her favorite author, Beverly Lewis, were in the box, too.
“That’s all I do is read and watch a little TV, but I don’t like the TV so I mostly read,” the 96-year-old said.
Morrison has a bad back and needed a comfortable chair to sit in. She needs to get up often and walk around because “it’s no good to just sit.” She was specific in her request for a La-Z-Boy recliner because she knows the company’s chairs come apart, are easy to move and last a long time.
A woman who had a recliner similar to Morrison’s description called her. She wanted to get rid of it, but didn’t want books or money. She told Morrison she had received donations when a family member was sick.
“She said she was just returning the good deed,” Morrison said.
Before she moved to Bozeman, Morrison and her late husband Johnny owned a small ranch in Whitlash. Their house was 3 miles from the Canadian border.
The couple met there in 1938, when Morrison was 17. Johnny had come over to help move some horses. She remembers he was on top of a pile of manure when he saw her through a window and waved.
She waved back. He came over for supper later that night, and they got married later that year.
“I guess he thought I was OK,” Morrison said.
Life was good in Whitlash. They raised cows and sheep. They square danced competitively — and won first place a few times.
There was just a post office, a dance hall and a general store. When the general store went out of business, they had to drive 55 miles to get groceries, so Morrison made bread to avoid making multiple trips.
“We loved it there,” Morrison said. “We didn’t think there was any place but there.”
The couple later moved to Great Falls, which is where Johnny died.
Morrison recently moved to Bozeman to be close to her daughter.
“I had cancer once,” Morrison said. “I just have one kidney left, but I’m doing just fine.”
A new-to-her chair helps, too.
The ad Morrison placed in the Chronicle ran for a few days and caught a lot of eyes. But she had to turn some people away after she accepted an offer.
“I had a lot of good people call me to give me chairs, but by that time this lady had given me the chair,” she said.
The chair is in two pieces in Morrison’s garage. Her daughter wants to clean it before assembling it inside the house.
Morrison still has her box of books, too. She said she’s ready to get rid of them and might see if the library will take any.
Among the books Morrison is keeping are diaries from when she and Johnny were ranching. She said it’s a good start for her next hobby.
“If I live long enough, I’m going to write a book,” Morrison said.
