A house at 411 West Garfield Street bears the logo of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Neighbors have sued the Montana State chapter of the fraternity, the owner of the property, and the city of Bozeman, alleging the fraternity is a public nuisance allowed by a zoning change in 2018.
Loud parties, music and the sound of drinking games — these are some of the new sounds neighbors say now surround the 400 block of Garfield Street in a residential neighborhood near Montana State University in Bozeman after a fraternity moved in.
A group of residents are suing the city of Bozeman, the Alpha Sigma Phi Montana State University chapter and the property owner of 411 West Garfield Street, alleging the fraternity’s occupation of the home constitutes a public nuisance and that a 2018 zoning change allowing the fraternity was unlawful.
According to the complaint, which was filed in Gallatin County District Court in late October, the neighbors are requesting the fraternity vacate the house by the end of the year or the current semester and that they be prohibited from conducting any parties of more than 12 people in the interim.
Residents are also asking the city to update its zoning codes to add in a line prohibiting fraternities and sororities from existing in certain residential zones including their own. The fraternity property is zoned R-2, the city’s second-least dense residential zoning district. Just to the east is R-1 zoning, the city’s least dense residential zoning district.
The lawsuit also contends that fraternities do not meet the definition of “group living.”
Emails to the Alpha Sigma Phi president at MSU and a voicemail to the fraternity’s national chapter office were not returned by Wednesday.
Though several neighbors who spoke to the Chronicle before the lawsuit was filed acknowledged that they are close to the campus — a sorority house sits next door to the fraternity house in question — they said they think the fraternity is too big for the house it occupies.
Parking becomes an issue as fraternity members pile into the house, which according to Zillow has four bedrooms, said Tonya Stevens, the head of the University Neighborhood Association who is not a plaintiff in the suit.
Quoting a U.S. Supreme Court case, the lawsuit states that in this case, the fraternity is a nuisance because it is “a right thing in a wrong place — like a pig in the parlor instead of the barnyard.”
“It just feels like throwing fuel on a fire to squeeze a fraternity into a single family residence in any neighborhood,” Stevens said.
Neighbors said they weren’t aware at first that a fraternity had moved into the home. It was sometime early this year that they started noticing loud parties and a lot of young men coming in and out of the home.
In an affidavit filed along with the lawsuit, plaintiff Susan Johnson said that when she first became aware of the new residents in the house that is directly behind hers were just a group of college-aged men. She learned they were in fact a fraternity in March after she heard “approximately 40” people singing a song and she asked them if they were a fraternity.
Despite efforts and meetings with authorities, Johnson said in the affidavit, “fraternity members, and others, at Alpha Sigma Phi, have engaged in loud and disruptive behavior — behavior that, in the past, has been inconsistent with the peaceful nature of our neighborhood.”
Johnson included photos and a video with her affidavit showing a crowded backyard party where college students appear to be playing drinking games and enjoying warm weather.
Kathy Powell, who lives nearby but is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said in October that the fraternity is out of character for the neighborhood.
“It’s just this constant pulse of activity and parties and loud noise,” Powell said. “You’re used to living next to a single-family home and used to having two three four people, but now you have a Greek organization that has moved in, and suddenly it’s a lot of parties, a lot of noise and alcohol and litter.”
Neighbors who spoke to the Chronicle — not all of whom are plaintiffs in the suit — said they were under the impression that fraternities would not be allowed in their neighborhood due to zoning regulations.
Upon further investigation, however, they learned that the city had taken out specific designations for fraternities and sororities during a code update in 2018. A planner told a neighbor, according to the lawsuit, that fraternities and sororities are considered “group residential.”
The lawsuit alleges that the city did not properly make residents aware of the proposed change to zoning regulations for greek life organizations in 2018 and that the change itself was unlawful.
Neighbors met with MSU officials and fraternity members to try to address concerns, according to the lawsuit. When that didn’t bring about any improvements, according to the suit, neighbors filed a request for a zone text amendment to prohibit fraternities and sororities in residential areas, including R-1 and R-2 zones.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said in response to questions that the requested text amendment is still being processed, but it is yet to be determined how it may be affected by the litigation.
Clark said fraternities and sororities were classified with “other similar uses” during the 2018 code update.
The city said they would respond to other aspects of the suit in future court filings. As of Tuesday, no responses from the defendants had been filed to the court, and no date for a hearing has been set.
