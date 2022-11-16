Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Loud parties, music and the sound of drinking games — these are some of the new sounds neighbors say now surround the 400 block of Garfield Street in a residential neighborhood near Montana State University in Bozeman after a fraternity moved in.

A group of residents are suing the city of Bozeman, the Alpha Sigma Phi Montana State University chapter and the property owner of 411 West Garfield Street, alleging the fraternity’s occupation of the home constitutes a public nuisance and that a 2018 zoning change allowing the fraternity was unlawful.

According to the complaint, which was filed in Gallatin County District Court in late October, the neighbors are requesting the fraternity vacate the house by the end of the year or the current semester and that they be prohibited from conducting any parties of more than 12 people in the interim.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.