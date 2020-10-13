The Montana commissioner of political practices Tuesday dismissed a complaint that alleged a Public Service Commission candidate doesn’t reside where he claims.
The Montana Democrats filed the complaint last month arguing that James Brown, a Republican candidate for PSC District 3, did not qualify to run in that district because he falsely declared his residency.
District 3 covers southwest Montana. Brown said he lives in both Dillon (Beaverhead County) and Helena (Lewis and Clark County), which is outside District 3, and argued he could choose his residence. Candidates are only allowed to run for office in districts that include their residence.
Commissioner Jeff Mangan ruled that Dillon counts as Brown’s residence. Mangan wrote Brown “claims his vehicle is registered in Beaverhead County and that he does his banking in Beaverhead County. Candidate Brown provided evidence that his personal mail is delivered to” his home in Dillon. Brown also used his Dillon address when applying for his passport.
Brown previously called the Democrats’ points “patently false.”
“I’m glad the matter is behind us,” Brown said Tuesday, “so that the voters can focus on the credentials of the candidate and on the issues that actually matter.”
Brown is running against Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, a Montana State University professor who has represented House District 62 in the state Legislature the past eight years.
“The commissioner of political practices got this one wrong,” said Sandi Luckey, Montana Democrats executive director.
In Mangan’s ruling, the commissioner wrote “Brown undoubtedly made Helena his place of residence for a period of several years.” Around 2013, Brown relocated to Helena, bought a home there, registered a business and opened office space.
From 2013 to 2018, Brown was registered to vote in Lewis and Clark County.
In May 2019, though, Brown said he opened a law office in Dillon. He said he worked out of his Helena office when required, but out of the Dillon office “at all other times.” Brown registered to vote in Beaverhead County in 2019.
On May 20, 2019, Brown filed for candidacy. Mangan wrote that Brown’s residency was only relevant from then on.
In a Sept. 21 interview with the Chronicle, Brown said “it’s not relevant” when asked how much time he spends in each place.
Even though Brown “maintained business and personal ties to Helena after May of 2019 does not by itself mean that he remained a Helena resident,” Mangan wrote.
According to the ruling, Brown provided evidence that Dillon is where he chooses to remain “when not called elsewhere for labor or other special or temporary purpose” and that Dillon is where he “returns in seasons of repose.” By meeting those two standards, which are used by Montana law to determine residence, Mangan ruled Brown’s residence in Dillon to be legitimate.
When changing residence, state law requires “the union of act and intent,” which Mangan ruled was reached because Brown opened a new office in Dillon, registered to vote there and had personal mail sent to his home address in Dillon.
Brown’s business, James Brown Law Office, is based in Helena. According to the Montana Secretary of State business entity report, Brown’s home address is listed in Helena. In a previous interview, Brown said he listed his Helena home address because he had to pick one and it’s closer to the primary office.
Brown previously said he grew up in Dillon. He moved back in 2019 because of the health concerns of a close family friend, according to the commissioner’s ruling. In the complaint, Luckey wrote that the property appeared to be unoccupied.
“No evidence exists that candidate Brown ‘knowingly or purposefully’ represented his residency in a false matter on the statement of candidate,” Mangan wrote.
