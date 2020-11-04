In an election unlike any other, more people voted in Montana than ever before.
There were 574,821 votes cast in Tuesday’s general election, surpassing the state’s previous record of 516,901 set in the 2016 presidential election. The turnout resulted in Republican wins up and down the ballot.
The turnout made up 76% of the 752,551 registered voters in the state. That percentage is slightly higher than recent presidential elections in 2016 (74%), 2012 (72%) and 2008 (75%).
This year’s 76% is smaller than when turnout percentage consistently reached the mid-80s in the 1950s and 60s. But no more than 285,000 votes were cast in each of those elections.
In Gallatin County, about 71,763 ballots had been received out of the 79,661 that were issued, marking a record 90% turnout.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 45 of Montana’s 56 counties opting for a mail-ballot election, the turnout was historic.
Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said he expected a big turnout but not quite as big as it ended up being. He said he was more fascinated than surprised.
“There was enormous turnout,” Johnson said. “I think what we’re seeing is there’s a high level engagement with politics. That’s a change we’ve seen. With President (Donald) Trump being a celebrity, he’s gotten people engaged who had not been engaged before.”
Johnson pointed to social media as a reason for increased turnout. Since “everyone can feel engaged and entitled to an opinion” online, he thinks people then wanted to turn that opinion into a vote.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Sen. Steve Daines won reelection against Democratic challenger Gov. Steve Bullock. Bullock outraised Daines $43.4 million to $25.7 million as of Oct. 14, according to the Federal Election Commission. Political groups raised more than $100 million for the two candidates, too, according to the Associated Press.
“I think the big money being spent on the Senate race also helped increase turnout as people were forced to pay attention to politics,” Johnson said.
While turnout increased for both parties, Republicans gained the edge considering the state’s rural nature and Republican lean, Johnson said.
David Parker, a political science professor at Montana State University, said before the election that high voter turnout would help Democrats.
Now that results can be digested, Jessi Bennion, an adjunct professor at MSU teaching rural politics, said the notion that high turnout helps Democrats may be changing.
“We obviously had huge turnout and Republicans did extremely well, so who was turning out?” Bennion said. “Republicans were turning out.”
Because of the pandemic, Bullock allowed counties to choose to hold the election by mail, meaning all active registered voters would receive a ballot in the mail.
Prior to the election, members of the Republican Party sued about the legality of the mail-ballot election, but it was still allowed. Johnson said the mail election made it easier for people to vote.
While campaigning, Republican Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said she supports requiring valid identification when voting to enhance the security of elections. She beat Democrat Bryce Bennett in the race for secretary of state.
Democratic attorney general candidate Raph Graybill, who lost to Republican Austin Knudsen, supported automatic voter registration for anyone obtaining or renewing a driver’s license. Knudsen didn’t agree.
The contrast in voting laws between the parties now may be under scrutiny considering what was learned Tuesday night.
“Trying to stifle turnout might not be the best political move for Republicans, making it harder to vote might not be the best move anymore,” Bennion said. “Republicans should want Montanans to turn out to vote as we can see from this election.”
