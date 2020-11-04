Republican James Brown defeated Democratic candidate Tom Woods in the race to represent southwest Montana on the Public Service Commission.
Brown led Woods with 54% of the vote Wednesday afternoon, with 122 of 154 precincts reporting full results. The remaining precincts were reporting partial results. Woods, a state representative from Bozeman, conceded the race Wednesday morning, saying in a Facebook post on his campaign page that he hopes Brown “serves us well.”
Brown, who ran for the same seat in 2012 but lost in the primary, will replace commissioner Roger Koopman, who termed out.
Brown said Wednesday he spoke with Woods in the morning about the issues that came up in the campaign and that he will work with Woods during his term. During the campaign, Woods and Brown differed on the commission’s role, with Woods advocating for the commission to restructure their relationship with utility companies to prioritize consumers.
Brown, a lawyer who has previously practiced law in front of the commission, said he would be a neutral decision maker on the commission, which is a quasi-judicial body overseeing railroad, telecommunications and energy utilities.
“My vision is to do what PSC commissioners are required to do, which is just to apply the law fairly in a neutral manner. And my vision prevailed,” Brown said.
With NorthWestern Energy dropping their bid to expand their share of the Colstrip coal power plant recently, Brown said his immediate concern is the commission’s internal issues. The Billings Gazette reported incidents of harassment, bullying and even email-spying among the commissioners in September.
Brown said he would work to restore credibility to the commission.
“This systemic problem of infighting between the commissioners, that needs to go away immediately,” Brown said.
Two other seats on the commission, representing southeastern and northwestern Montana, are also up for election this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican candidates Tony O’Donnell and Jennifer Fielder led their Democratic opponents, indicating it is likely that the five-member commission will remain entirely Republican.
The result, Woods said, isn’t entirely unexpected. During the campaign, Woods called the race “the most important election that people don’t know about.”
“In these low-information elections, people vote (by) party, and it’s very difficult to find out what the issues are,” Woods said.
Woods, who served in the Legislature for eight years, said he is concerned about the commission’s reported dysfunction and hopes it will get more in tune with the regional energy market.
“I don’t see enough of a concern for the consumer; I don’t see enough backbone. I’m afraid that the monopolies are going to continue to have their way and that the future of the state is going to suffer from that,” Woods said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.