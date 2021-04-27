The Bozeman Daily Chronicle is adding to its visual journalism team this summer.
Sam Wilson will join the Chronicle in June as a photographer and videographer. He will work alongside Chief Photographer Rachel Leathe in shooting daily assignments and pursuing long-term, enterprise projects.
Wilson comes to the Chronicle as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a national service program of the nonprofit The GroundTruth Project that aims to place journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.
This year, Report for America is placing some 300 journalists in more than 200 newsrooms as part of its 2021 reporting corps. The newsrooms are spread across 49 states and Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico.
Wilson most recently worked as a freelance photographer in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, and previously in southeast Alaska. He also has produced short and full-length documentaries.
He is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and has interned at several community newspapers around the country. While at the University of Montana, he took first place in the Hearst National Multimedia Championship.
"I'm thrilled to return to Montana and go to work telling the stories of the people and landscapes that make it such an incredible place," Wilson said.
Wilson could be at the Chronicle for up to two years.
Report for America pays part of the journalists' salaries and the rest is covered by the local newsrooms and donors. You can support Wilson's work by donating here.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.