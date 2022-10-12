Repairs for two bridges over Quinn Creek Road on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston are wrapping up, the Montana Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
Officials anticipate a return to two lanes both east and westbound in the next few weeks, depending on weather, an MDT release said.
A routine inspection in June 2020 found the bridges had deteriorated to the point of replacement. Repair work began this May, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on the same side of I-90.
MDT and the contractor, Sletten Construction, used an accelerated construction method to build the new bridge deck off the highway and then slide it into place after the foundations were built.
That allowed crews to work on both the east and westbound bridges at the same time, which minimized the impact to traffic, according to MDT.
Crews completed construction on the westbound bridge in early September, allowing the contractor to move traffic to the westbound lanes and finish the eastbound bridge.
“This is only the second time that MDT has used this bridge building technique and it was a success,” said Paul Cogley, MDT Butte District engineering project manager, in the press release.
Now that the bridge is in place, crews need to finish tying it together, add guardrails and pave the approaches to the bridge, Cogley said. After that, construction will wrap up for 2022, but MDT plans to return in 2023 to add protective road sealing and final pavement markings.
In total the completed project will boast two new bridges, repaired bridge approach roadways, improved drainage and guardrails, and installation of a high-friction surface treatment to the road for vehicle safety, the release said.
The previous bridges were built over four decades ago.
