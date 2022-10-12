Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Repairs for two bridges over Quinn Creek Road on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston are wrapping up, the Montana Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Officials anticipate a return to two lanes both east and westbound in the next few weeks, depending on weather, an MDT release said.

A routine inspection in June 2020 found the bridges had deteriorated to the point of replacement. Repair work began this May, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on the same side of I-90.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.