Remembering four pilots: Family members gather to celebrate designation of B-47 Ridge By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Jul 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Bryan Wells hikes uphill to B-47 Ridge on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Wells was a major force in getting an act of Congress passed to place a memorial on the ridge for the four Air Force servicemen who died in B-47 crash on the ridge in 1962. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Air Force pilot Joe Macklin wears his airman name patch on his backpack while hiking up to B-47 Ridge on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A stone honoring the four Air Force servicemen who lost their lives in a B-47 crash on Emigrant Peak is unveiled during a ceremony at Chico Cemetery on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Sen. Steve Daines, left, shakes Bryan Wells ' hand during a ceremony at Chico Cemetery honoring the four Air Force servicemen who lost their lives in a 1962 B-47 crash on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Family members of the victims of a 1962 B-47 crash on Emigrant Peak drop flowers on the site of the crash from a helicopter on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now John Medeiros, a retired Air Force colonel, toasts to the four airmen who died in a 1962 B-47 crash on Emigrant Peak at the site of the crash on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Diane Lumadue looks through the wreckage of a 1962 B-47 crash on on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Lumadue's uncle, Fred Hixenbaugh died in the crash with three other Air Force airmen. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana Governor Greg Gianforte walks among the wreckage of a 1962 B-47 crash on a ridge newly named for the plane on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Ryan Johnson hikes with his son, Gage Johnson, 11, down B-47 Ridge on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021, to the wreckage of a 1962 B-47 crash on the ridge. The Johnsons are relatives of Lloyd Sawyers, who died in the crash with three fellow airmen. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana Governor Greg Gianforte hikes up to B-47 Ridge on Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with retired members of the Air Force and families related to the four men who died in the 1962 B-47 plane crash on the mountain. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLD CHICO — Fifty-nine years ago Friday, a B-47 bomber slammed into the southwestern slope of Emigrant Peak. It was carrying four Air Force pilots, and all four men were killed.On Saturday, their family members gathered at the Chico Cemetery. With the peak as a backdrop, they watched as a large granite stone bearing the men’s names was unveiled, ready to be placed on the mountain to mark the spot where the men died.The four pilots — Lt. Frederick Hixenbaugh, Capt. Joseph “Bill” Faulconer, Lt. David Sutton and Lt. Lloyd Sawyers — were all under 30, and all were married. The crew was flying training mission on July 23, 1962. They took off from an Air Force base in Texas around 6:30 p.m. in a B-47 and flew through Montana. They looped around Dillon and slammed into the southwestern slope of Emigrant Peak late that night at an elevation of about 8,500 feet. A small wildfire started, growing to about 20 acres. The burn scar is still there, and debris from the crash is still scattered all over the ridge. Thanks to Congress, the ridge is now dubbed B-47 Ridge, and the 550-pound granite stone bearing the men’s names will be placed at the crash site.“It’s surreal,” said Bryan Broden, who was four months old when his father, Lt. Hixenbaugh, died in the wreck.Broden was one of a few dozen family members who attended the Saturday ceremony. The stone will be hauled to the crash site sometime in the coming months, but the ceremony and its unveiling marked the culmination of the push to remember the crash, and the wreckage it left behind.People knew about the plane crash for years, but not much was done about it. That all changed because of Bryan Wells, a tall man with a long gray beard who lives near the base of Emigrant Peak.Wells has lived in the area most of his life. He knows the mountain well and had hiked to the crash site once when he was 15. He didn’t go back until decades later, after a conversation with a retired Air Force officer inspired him to go looking for it again.It took two tries, but he found it. Since then, he’s taken a bunch of people to the site. But that wasn’t quite enough.Wells wanted to do something to make sure the four men weren’t forgotten. He wanted to get a plaque of some kind placed there, to make sure anyone who happened upon it knew what they were looking at and who died there.The crash site is all on public land, managed by the Forest Service. Initial attempts to get Forest Service approval for a memorial at the site were unsuccessful — the agency said it doesn’t allow any memorials on public lands.Instead, in 2016, Wells built a gazebo at the cemetery and had an informational plaque placed here. His wife’s cousin — an amateur genealogist — helped him find living relatives for each of the airmen, and several of them came to Old Chico that summer for a similar ceremony, held on the 54th anniversary of the crash.But Wells didn’t stop there. He still wanted to get something placed at the crash site. “Because they’re interred there on that ridge,” Wells said. “It’s just the proper thing to do.”Enter Congress.In 2018, Montana’s congressional delegation — then consisting of Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and then-Rep. Greg Gianforte — introduced a bill to dub the spot B-47 Ridge and allow for a memorial plaque. That first version didn’t advance, but the delegation kept at it, reintroducing the bill in 2019. This time around, it found success, clearing both houses and winding up on the desk of former President Donald Trump, who signed it into law in October 2020.That meant it was time for another celebration. People showed up in droves. Wells led a group of 36 people — many of them family members of the pilots — to the crash site. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Rotors flew other attendees over the site in a helicopter.Ella Winman, the widow of Lt. Sutton, hiked to the site in 1963. She took the helicopter ride on Saturday found it to be even more impressive.“We saw how much devastation there really was,” Winman said.By 4 p.m., everyone gathered at the cemetery for the ceremony. Former Air Force officials spoke, as did Montana Republicans Rep. Matt Rosendale, Gov. Greg Gianforte and former Interior Secretary and now congressional candidate Ryan Zinke.Daines spoke, too, and he helped Wells unveil the plaque.“This is a day of remembrance and honoring for these fallen airmen,” Daines said.Daines also handed out copies of the bill that made all this happen, giving one to each of the families represented in the crowd.Broden accepted the bill copy for the Hixenbaugh family. He thinks he might put it in his office."It means a lot to me," he said. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 