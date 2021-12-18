Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Dec 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A road camera image on near exit 337 on Interstate 90 east of Livingston at 10:45 a.m. Saturday from the Montana Department of Transportation Montana Department of Transportation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High winds blowing snow across Interstate 90 on Saturday caused a series of crashes around Livingston, snarling traffic and forcing detours.I-90 westbound was closed as of 2 p.m. Saturday between exit 330 and exit 337, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. A detour was in place through Livingston. All commercial vehicles and any drivers towing eastbound were also directed to the Livingston detour.High winds and blowing snow caused occasional whiteout conditions on I-90 east of Livingston throughout the day, making the roadway dangerous for drivers and emergency responders, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Connor Wager said Saturday afternoon. “(Weather conditions) change so quickly up here in Livingston with the wind, and factor in the snow and ice,” he said. “People are coming from clear roads and they’re not expecting it and they’re going highway speeds.”A semitrailer crash forced DOT and MHP to close I-90 westbound at around 7:45 a.m., Wager said. Another semitrailer traveling east crashed around 10:15 a.m., blocking traffic and forcing a detour of traffic in both directions through Livingston.No injuries were reported. DOT crews were working to clear the roadway westbound around 2 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear when the closure will be lifted, Wager said.Traffic backed up about 5 miles east of exit 337 and about 4 miles west of exit 330 during the total highway closure as interstate drivers navigated the detour through Livingston, Wager said.The National Weather Service in Billings warned of strong crosswinds and blowing snow from Livingston to Nye early Saturday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.Winds blew at gusts of up to 65 mph through Paradise Valley and Livingston starting around 1 a.m., pushing snow across I-90 that “freezes to the road and becomes very, very slick,” meteorologist Dan Borsm said.Drivers should prepare for potential closures and traffic jams on I-90 as winter weather persists through the weekend, Wager said.“We don’t want anybody to get hurt,” he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. 