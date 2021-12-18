Winter conditions cause crashes, closure on Interstate 90 around Livingston Saturday morning By Chronicle staff Bret Hauff Author email Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A road camera image on near exit 337 on Interstate 90 east of Livingston at 10:45 a.m. Saturday from the Montana Department of Transportation Montana Department of Transportation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High winds blowing snow across Interstate 90 on Saturday morning caused a series of crashes around Livingston, snarling traffic and forcing detours.Interstate 90 as of 11 a.m. Saturday is closed between exit 330 and exit 337, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. A detour is in place through Livingston.Montana Highway Patrol responded to at least two crashes on I-90 between 8:18 and 9:40 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.The high winds and blowing snow caused "some brutal conditions" Saturday morning, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Connor Wager said around 10:11 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Billings warned of strong crosswinds and blowing snow from Livingston to Nye early Saturday morning. A winter weather warning is in effect 5 p.m. Sunday.Winds have blown at gusts of up to 65 mph since about 1 a.m. through Paradise Valley, driving snow across I-90 that "freezes to the road and becomes very, very slick," meteorologist Dan Borsm said.This story will be updated. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wind Blowing Highway Patrol Meteorology Highway National Weather Service Winter Interstate Weather Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closure on Interstate 90 around Livingston Saturday morning 2 hrs ago News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows 18 hrs ago City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman 19 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation 19 hrs ago Crime and Courts Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better 19 hrs ago News Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas 19 hrs ago What to read next Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closure on Interstate 90 around Livingston Saturday morning News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Crime and Courts Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better News Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Bozeman-based organization works to bolster wildlife crossings for Asian elephants Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Bozeman adjusts plan for capital spending Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Storm dumps snow in Bozeman, Bridger Bowl opening Tuesday Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Latest Local Winter conditions cause crashes, closure on Interstate 90 around Livingston Saturday morning 2 hrs ago Prep roundup: Bozeman girls fall to Kalispell Glacier, Gallatin boys win on road 4 hrs ago Bozeman boys make 16 3-pointers in record night 4 hrs ago Montana State-South Dakota State, North Dakota State-James Madison to face off in FCS semifinals 15 hrs ago