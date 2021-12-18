East Livingston I-90 MP 337.7 - Southeast Elev 4555
High winds blowing snow across Interstate 90 on Saturday morning caused a series of crashes around Livingston, snarling traffic and forcing detours.

Interstate 90 as of 11 a.m. Saturday is closed between exit 330 and exit 337, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. A detour is in place through Livingston.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to at least two crashes on I-90 between 8:18 and 9:40 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The high winds and blowing snow caused "some brutal conditions" Saturday morning, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Connor Wager said around 10:11 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Billings warned of strong crosswinds and blowing snow from Livingston to Nye early Saturday morning. A winter weather warning is in effect 5 p.m. Sunday.

Winds have blown at gusts of up to 65 mph since about 1 a.m. through Paradise Valley, driving snow across I-90 that "freezes to the road and becomes very, very slick," meteorologist Dan Borsm said.

This story will be updated.

