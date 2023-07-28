 Skip to main content
What happened when a Tesla came to Ekalaka

Untitled design - 1
The front page of the Ekalaka Eagle featuring an “unidentified electric vehicle” discovered charging on the town’s Main Street.

 Eric Dietrich / MTFP

An “unidentified electric vehicle” — actually a Tesla Model Y — accused of siphoning power from the local electric utility energized the gossip mill in the small eastern Montana town of Ekalaka last week, prompting front page newspaper coverage, a frantic apology and, in the end, much jawboning about the future of transportation in one of the most remote counties in the lower 48 states.

Driver Chad Lauterbach said in an interview after the fact that he and his girlfriend, Allis Markham, had driven up from Los Angeles to volunteer at the county museum‘s annual dinosaur festival. Markham, a nationally prominent taxidermist, has helped out at the museum in the past, but drives a 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser that only gets 10 miles per gallon of gas, so they decided to make the trip in Lauterbach’s electric car instead.

As it turns out, though, Ekalaka’s sparsely populated corner of southeast Montana — the town, two hours in any direction from the nearest Walmart, is home to all of 400 residents — is still an uncharted frontier as far as electric vehicle charging networks are concerned. Lauterbach and Markham said the Tesla’s built-in navigation system spent the entire stretch of the drive up from Gillette, Wyoming, telling them they were headed into a charging desert.


famous outlet
The power outlet used to charge the Tesla Model Y. The outlet is normally used for Main Street fair vendors and musical performances. 
on the ranch
The Tesla Model Y that ended up at the center of a small-town charging controversy in Ekalaka after its driver, Chad Lauterbach, plugged it unto an unattended utility outlet. The vehicle is pictured here outside town. 

An error occurred